The officers shed more light on an incident Geoff had previously played down to his spouse in which he was arrested on suspicion of affray. Telling his wife it was a drunken argument in a pub with an ex that got out of hand, and in fact he was the one who was attacked, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

But there was more to it: Yasmeen now knows that the ex in question had previously contacted the police to complain about being harassed by Mr Metcalfe - a detail which he failed to mention when recounting his version of events…

Asking Yasmeen if she felt in danger from her husband and offering to take her to a women's refuge, the scared spouse began to process the reality of her scary situation but insisted on returning home, although promised to keep in touch and think about making a statement against Geoff.

Coronation Street's Geoff and Yasmeen

Sensibly keeping her pow wow with the cops from controlling Geoff, Yasmeen now appears to be playing the long game and planning to escape her coercive partner - when Mr M popped out viewers saw her hide a packed suitcase in a locked cupboard under the stairs…

Is she waiting until granddaughter Alya Nazir returns from her brother's wedding abroad before she makes her move? And is she playing a risky game seeing as little gets past eagle-eyed Geoff - he's already faked a suicide attempt to stop her leaving him, what would he do if he found out she'd been digging into his past with the police and was waiting to do a runner?

