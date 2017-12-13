Speaking about how her character has evolved in the last year, Ford added: "Tracy's one of the nicer people in the Street now. I think that's fair to say. There are some horrible people living there! I really enjoy where the character's at right now. She was getting a little bit too pantomime - just the way she was always being the bitch. Now, I get to play other parts to her, so that's easier for me."

Tracy's festive plotline will instead see her rekindling her past relationship with Steve, with the pair set to wake up in bed next to each other on Christmas morning. Asked how she felt when she was told about the storyline, Ford commented:

"I'd say I was shocked. Back in the day, Tracy was a bit besotted with Steve. I remember we did a storyline in Blackpool and she tried to get into bed with him. But he didn't fancy her at the time. She's always been more keen! This time, it's sexual, mostly. In a nutshell!"

