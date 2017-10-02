Bethany then recounted how Nathan had burned her with a cigarette and that her family had been put in danger thanks to threats made by Neil.

But Nathan and Neil's lawyers countered with their argument that the sex had been consensual, Bethany had merely been infatuated and that no money was seen to change hands.

As her tears fell on the witness stand, Bethany began to worry that a cocky Nathan would be found not guilty and be free to come after her again.

The shock realisation came at the climax to a dramatic double bill that saw Nathan's cohort Mel seek to stymie Bethany's attempts to get to court, only to have a change of heart following the tragic suicide of 14-year-old Lara, one of the other girls in the sexual exploitation ring.

Viewers will now have to wait until Wednesday to see whether Bethany's fears are justified. However, speaking to RadioTimes.com, actor Christopher Harper - who plays Nathan - revealed that Bethany's troubles will continue following the verdict:

Said the Corrie star: "I’m genuinely happy that [producer] Kate Oates and the team will continue to show the conflict and troubles that affect Bethany. All that will carry on.

“Having now met so many survivors, I’m really pleased that Bethany’s journey carries on. I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

