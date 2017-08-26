Coronation Street: Will gets very creepy in brand-new scene
Find out what stalker Will does next
Stalker Will Chatterton makes his next disconcerting move in Monday's Coronation Street - and you can see the moment right here first.
Creepy Will (Leon Ockenden) has already been revealed to be the one who locked his ex-girlfriend Michelle in the boot of a car. And, from the looks of things, it doesn't look as though he's given up his pursuit.
After he's asked by Robert to come up with some fresh designs for the Bistro, Will gets busy with some sketches, only to find a silk scarf belonging to Michelle.
After giving the scarf a good sniff, Will stuffs it into his pocket, just as Robert re-enters the bar. It's a move that will surely get viewers wondering just how big of a Michelle collection Will has at home...a dedicated shrine, maybe?
Speaking recently, actor Leon Ockenden hinted that his character could be being killed off next month: “I think it’s going to be a fitting and dramatic climax for everyone," said the star.
You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.
