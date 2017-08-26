After he's asked by Robert to come up with some fresh designs for the Bistro, Will gets busy with some sketches, only to find a silk scarf belonging to Michelle.

After giving the scarf a good sniff, Will stuffs it into his pocket, just as Robert re-enters the bar. It's a move that will surely get viewers wondering just how big of a Michelle collection Will has at home...a dedicated shrine, maybe?

Speaking recently, actor Leon Ockenden hinted that his character could be being killed off next month: “I think it’s going to be a fitting and dramatic climax for everyone," said the star.

You can watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

