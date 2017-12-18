Coronation Street: will Eva impress Adam with her sexy reindeer outfit? Watch the scene
"I look like a complete spoon, but it works for the show and it's Eva to a tee," says Catherine Tyldesley
Eva Price is readily getting into the Christmas spirit this year on Coronation Street - but in a controversial choice of costume.
Playing Cupid, Billy will be seen asking Adam to assist at his kids' Christmas story event at the Community Centre, teasing him that Eva will be his other helper.
Scenes to be shown on Wednesday then find Adam dressed as an elf opposite Eva's sexy reindeer, while Billy recites a Christmas story to the local children. But Adam's mortified when the kids start to snigger at the sight in front of them...
Speaking about her outfit, actress Catherine Tyldesley said: "It's so illegal! I felt bad actually wearing that outfit in front of children.
"There's nothing fluffy about it - it's bondagey reindeer! It's very fitted and shorter than short, but I had big red knickers on, so it was fine. It's like a tutu. I look like a complete spoon, but it works for the show and it's Eva to a tee."
More like this
You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.