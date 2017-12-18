Scenes to be shown on Wednesday then find Adam dressed as an elf opposite Eva's sexy reindeer, while Billy recites a Christmas story to the local children. But Adam's mortified when the kids start to snigger at the sight in front of them...

Speaking about her outfit, actress Catherine Tyldesley said: "It's so illegal! I felt bad actually wearing that outfit in front of children.

"There's nothing fluffy about it - it's bondagey reindeer! It's very fitted and shorter than short, but I had big red knickers on, so it was fine. It's like a tutu. I look like a complete spoon, but it works for the show and it's Eva to a tee."

You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street

