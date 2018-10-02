Would this be considered an official wedding?

No, it’s more like a ceremony. I assume that off screen they will go to a registry office and get it done that way because Kirk hasn’t been ordained.

What do they wear for the ceremony?

It’s still a smart event, but it’s very earthy with lots of natural colours – it’s more how you’d expect a scene out of A Midsummer’s Night Dream to be like, I imagine.

Everything seems to be going great for Daniel at the minute, what with the marriage and pregnancy…

Yes, he’s applying to go off and do an MA too, so everything’s going really well - too well almost. A lot of bad things have happened, but when him and Sinead got back together everything went rosy again. He’s love blind so everything just seems like it’s going great for him and he doesn’t notice anything else that’s going on.

So how would Daniel feel if he knew Sinead was keeping a secret from him?

Betrayed - she kept a secret last time and they promised this time they wouldn’t have any secrets from each other.

Does he have an inkling before he finds out that something isn’t right?

No, he’s completely oblivious to it. He thinks her symptoms are just normal pregnancy stuff.

Daniel’s come such a long way since joining the show – how will he cope when he finds out about Sinead’s cancer?

Sinead makes the world seem softer, so that Daniel can come out and enjoy life rather than think everything’s a threat. Daniel has a tendency to close ranks and is used to being by himself. So I think he’ll start to regress massively.

