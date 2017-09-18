Colin soon introduces himself, explaining that although he now works in PR, he used to own a chain of newsagents that went to his ex-wife in his divorce - hence his special interest in Norris...

Talking recently about how long he'll be on the Street, Moir told RadioTimes.com: “I’m here for three months. And then I disappear, though not in a bad way, so I could probably come back.”

Explaining that he was kept in the dark about the character he’d be playing until filming began, Moir added: “I had no idea what the character was until I turned up. It was near to the knuckle.

More like this

“And I don’t think I’d worked out what Colin was about until…yesterday! I’ll have worked out what he’s like by the time I leave.”

Advertisement

Watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's an interview with Jim Moir filmed on the set of Coronation Street. And don't forget to watch our 60-second rundown of all this week's drama.