Coronation Street: watch Carla return in brand-new Christmas 2017 trailer
Alison King is returning to the ITV soap this festive season
"Cheer up, it's Christmas!" Not my words, but those of Coronation Street's Carla Connor, who is making her big Weatherfield comeback this festive season.
In this new trailer released by ITV, you can also see Peter swearing revenge on Billy after discovering that the local vicar was responsible for the death of his sister Susan.
Cue Billy getting kidnapped, stashed in the boot of Peter's car and driven to a remote location - does Mr Barlow have murder in mind?
You can watch the Coronation Street Christmas 2017 trailer below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the upcoming drama.
