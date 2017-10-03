Coronation Street: vicar Billy turns to crime - why is he stealing money?
Why is the Weatherfield vicar on the rob?
Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) will turn into Weatherfield's answer to Robin Hood when he robs from the rich to give to the poor.
Next week's episodes see Billy overhearing Fiz talking about the factory girls' money woes. Billy then tells Ross that he thinks Adam should contribute to their fund, given that it's his fault they're out of work.
After Adam refuses to take the bait, Billy is soon scooping up an envelope of money he's spotted on the solicitor's desk.
The cash-rich clergyman then divides up the notes and pushes them through the letterboxes of Underworld's employees.
But when Todd points out that the £1000 in question belonged to Shona and not Adam, Billy is aghast.
More like this
And matters are soon going from bad to worse when Todd and Adam are both arrested on suspicion of being the criminal masterminds behind the factory robbery! Just what will Billy's next move be?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.