After Adam refuses to take the bait, Billy is soon scooping up an envelope of money he's spotted on the solicitor's desk.

The cash-rich clergyman then divides up the notes and pushes them through the letterboxes of Underworld's employees.

But when Todd points out that the £1000 in question belonged to Shona and not Adam, Billy is aghast.

More like this

And matters are soon going from bad to worse when Todd and Adam are both arrested on suspicion of being the criminal masterminds behind the factory robbery! Just what will Billy's next move be?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.