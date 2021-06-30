The new owner of Underworld is revealed on Coronation Street – and sparks are set to fly

It was a rollercoaster of an episode of Coronation Street tonight for Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) as she went from being on cloud nine to realising that her work life was about to get quite unpleasant.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) set off the chain of events when he needed someone to buy his shares in Underworld and Sarah hastily started thinking of ways that she could be the one to do it. And with the main thing she needed being money, she turned to Adam (Sam Robertson) to ask for a cash injection.

Adam was quick to agree and from that point on we saw Sarah at her happiest as she revelled in the prospect of owning her own business and quickly started making plans for all the things that she would change once she was in charge.

But saying that she was having the best day of her life while her mum was in hospital after suffering a heart attack seemed to alert the karma police and she was soon sent crashing back to Earth in humiliating fashion when Nick made an announcement as to who the new owner will be.

Thinking that he had got her message about buying him out, Sarah waited with excitement as Nick gathered several people to reveal the new majority shareholder and when it came time for him to reveal the name, she was left stunned when Carla (Alison King) emerged from behind the closed doors.

And it would appear that fireworks are on the way as the tense relationship between the two women looks set to get even worse with Carla loving the notion that she got in there before Sarah did. Are we about to see Underworld become a battleground? We certainly hope so!

Speaking of fireworks, Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) discovered the news about Alina Pop’s (Ruxandra Porojnicu) pregnancy and things quickly became tense once again between her and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) as a result.

While the episode did end with Fiz determined to start a new life for herself after a drink with Maria (Samia Longchambon), will she be able to do it with Tyrone starting a new family so close by, and are things really over between them for good?

