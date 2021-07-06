Todd in shock Coronation Street blackmail plot – how will he get out of this one?

The pressure is on Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) in Coronation Street as his lies threaten to catch up with him – and it is going to cost him a lot to stop that happening. Viewers know that he recruited the help of a youngster named Will to break up Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and it worked a charm.

Not only did they separate, but Todd and Billy are now engaged and Paul has been left to lick his wounds as he watches the two make wedding plans. Tonight saw things get heated between Paul and Todd with threats being exchanged but while Todd was not too concerned, a bigger threat soon made itself known.

Spotting somebody trying to break into his house, Todd gave chase and was shocked to see that it was none other than Will who was in dire need of some cash. And as far as he was concerned, the money would be coming from Todd as he made it clear he wanted three grand or he will tell Billy exactly what they did to split him and Paul up.

Todd tried to play it cool and eventually handed over £600, only to be told that the price has now gone up to £5,000. When he tried to act tough and threaten Will, he was brought crashing back to Earth when Will revealed that he has all the texts Todd sent him saved on a sim card and he will not hesitate in handing it to Billy.

But unfortunately for Todd, he does not have that kind of money and it seems he will have to think fast, and maybe do something extremely dodgy, if he wants to get his hands on it. What will Todd do, and is there any way he can stop Billy from learning what he did?

Elsewhere tonight, the battle continued between Carla Connor and Sarah Barlow (Alison King and Tina O’Brien) and Carla made it clear that she had no problem with being the bad guy at the factory. But Sarah’s anger towards Carla is continuing to grow and it seems this rivalry is set to create some serious fireworks…

