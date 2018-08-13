Imran Habeeb's backstory looks set to be explored on next week's Coronation Street when his ex-wife Sabeen turns up in Weatherfield. As viewers know, solicitor Imran arrived on the Street in November 2017 following the break-up of his marriage, but this is the first time that Sabeen (played by Avita Jay) has been seen on screen.

New plotline details released on the soap's official site reveal that Imran (Charlie de Melo) will be left furious when - following the death of his father Hassan - he learns that he has to share a car to the funeral with Sabeen. And it seems that the Corrie newcomer will waste little time in making her presence felt: after the service, she even goes so far as to corner Imran in the Rovers and demand money for their divorce.