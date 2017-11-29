The tabloid claims that Gary's return will be shown during Coronation Street's Christmas Day episode. However, RadioTimes.com understands that actor Mikey North's reappearance won't fall in the 25 December episode.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, actress Tina O'Brien - who plays Gary's girlfriend Sarah - hinted yesterday that the storyline would contain many surprises:

"I can’t give any secrets away, but there are a lot of revelations and a lot of twists and turns in a very short space of time," said the Corrie star.

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.