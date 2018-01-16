Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 24 January find Eileen driving Billy to meet Todd and Summer, but when they arrive, they're shocked to see the youngster waiting by herself. Billy is left horrified when Summer reveals that Todd won't be coming after the police caught up with them.

The news comes as a crushing blow to Billy, who is already wracked with pain in the wake of his Christmas Day fall. After finding Billy collapsed on the floor of the community centre, Adam tells him that he can get his hands on some stronger painkillers.

But what Billy doesn't know is that Adam is out for revenge and has no intention of easing the vicar's pain. In a sneaky move, Adam is actually swapping Billy's strong painkillers for ordinary paracetamol! Will Billy buckle after experiencing even greater agony? And how will he react when Geraldine comes calling asking questions about granddaughter Summer's welfare?

More like this

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.