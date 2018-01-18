Asked why Carla is going to be cosying up to Daniel, Mallard - currently nominated for Best Newcomer at the National Television Awards - replied: "She's making her way through the Barlows."

News of Daniel and Carla's relationship first broke late last year with a Corrie source telling The Sun:

"On her return to the cobbles this Christmas, Carla will really stir things up by sleeping with Daniel, Pete’s half-brother.

More like this

"Peter will find out when Daniel starts boasting about how steamy things are getting between him and Carla. Peter tries to play it like he doesn’t care, but he clearly does and Daniel takes great pleasure in winding him up, knowing their history together."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.