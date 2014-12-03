Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy gets her claws into Tony - first look pictures
The pair will share a moment passion during scenes to be shown in the run-up to Christmas
Like will attract like in the coming weeks when unscrupulous Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) shares a moment of passion with dodgy Tony Stewart (Terence Maynard).
Tony - who is currently in a relationship with Rovers landlady Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) - finds himself unable to resist Tracy's advances in scenes to be shown on Friday 19 December.
Tony is currently angling for a 50 per cent share of Tracy's business and is keen to supply her with some knock-off electrical gear. But a personal crisis takes Tracy's mind off business when she gets a call to say that Rob has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre.
When Tracy collapses in tears, Tony’s taken aback to see Tracy so vulnerable and advises her to choose whether to wait for Rob or move on with her life. As Tony assures her she’ll have no trouble finding a man she seizes on his words and suddenly kisses him.
Following their moment of madness, Todd (Bruno Langley) spots Tracy getting out of Tony's van. But when Tony later lies and says to Liz that he hasn't seen Tracy all day, Todd grows intrigued. Is he onto them?
More like this
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below: