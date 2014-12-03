Tony is currently angling for a 50 per cent share of Tracy's business and is keen to supply her with some knock-off electrical gear. But a personal crisis takes Tracy's mind off business when she gets a call to say that Rob has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre.

When Tracy collapses in tears, Tony’s taken aback to see Tracy so vulnerable and advises her to choose whether to wait for Rob or move on with her life. As Tony assures her she’ll have no trouble finding a man she seizes on his words and suddenly kisses him.

Following their moment of madness, Todd (Bruno Langley) spots Tracy getting out of Tony's van. But when Tony later lies and says to Liz that he hasn't seen Tracy all day, Todd grows intrigued. Is he onto them?

