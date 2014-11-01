"Todd’s always taken care of himself and his appearance. I think his reaction is how you would expect anyone’s to be, really. His initial thought is whether his face will ever be the same again, which is quite a human response to have. Mine would be the same. He asks the doctors whether he will ever look like him again," says Bruno Langley. "He feels really lonely in the hospital, so combine that with the anger and blame he has towards his family, along with these horrible injuries, it’s safe to say he’s in a bad place. He feels really sorry for himself."

You can see some images of Bruno Langley in make-up as he gets prepared for his hospital scenes. And watch a video interview with the actor beneath: