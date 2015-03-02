The double life of Andy Carver is to be thrown into turmoil when the real Gavin Rodwell finally returns from his travels abroad.

"Andy has always known that this day would come, but he had hoped that he wouldn't have to face up to it so soon" says Oliver Farnworth, who plays the duplicitous Andy. "Gavin literally just turns up out of the blue, so Andy has no control over the situation at all. He's really unprepared."