Coronation Street spoilers: Steve and Michelle hit by a new crisis, while Faye has birth plans
Plus Gail is caught in a web of deceit and Bethany schemes to stay in Weatherfield
Will Steve have to sell the Rovers? It's the big question of the week as a big unpaid tax bill puts his ownership of the pub in doubt. But Michelle is the one who ends the week looking shock when Steve makes a surprise proposal of marriage. The timing may be all wrong - but will Michelle accept or let Steve down gently?
Bethany gets a sympathetic ear from Audrey when she pours her heart out about her miserable life in Italy. When Gail gets wind, will she be moved or will Bethany be on the next plane home?
Faye remembers Tim’s old flat over the corner shop and suggests to Craig that she could give birth there if it’s still unoccupied. In the corner shop, Faye distracts Sophie while Craig steals the key from behind the counter so they can inspect the flat.
David's temper gets the better of him in his latest mediation session after Callum paints a grim picture of Max's life at the Platts.
And Gail is caught between a corpse and a hard place when she attends Gavin's funeral. Pretty soon, Gavin's mum Susan is expressing a wish to bury the hatchet with Michael. Gail cannot of course allow this to happen - but will Susan be mollified when she's told that the proposed meeting would be too much for Michael's heart?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.
And you can visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.