Faye remembers Tim’s old flat over the corner shop and suggests to Craig that she could give birth there if it’s still unoccupied. In the corner shop, Faye distracts Sophie while Craig steals the key from behind the counter so they can inspect the flat.

David's temper gets the better of him in his latest mediation session after Callum paints a grim picture of Max's life at the Platts.

And Gail is caught between a corpse and a hard place when she attends Gavin's funeral. Pretty soon, Gavin's mum Susan is expressing a wish to bury the hatchet with Michael. Gail cannot of course allow this to happen - but will Susan be mollified when she's told that the proposed meeting would be too much for Michael's heart?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

