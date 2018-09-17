Sally Metcalfe and Imran Habeeb will trade verbal blows in court this Wednesday on Coronation Street, as the former mayor of Weatherfield is accused of intimidating a witness. As Sally blasts back that Imran is in no fit state to pass moral judgement seeing as he's been sleeping with both his secretary Leanne and her sister Toyah, the entire pre-trial hearing threatens to descend into name calling and acrimony. Can the judge get proceedings back on track?

In the run-up to her stand-off with Imran, Sally will be seen dispensing of Paula's services after catching her with Sophie. "It’s the worst possible timing but Sally’s convinced she’s innocent and doesn’t need Paula, who in her eyes doesn’t know what she’s doing anyway!" says actress Sally Dynevor. "Having decided to represent herself she tells Sophie there’s no point in her coming to court, she feels betrayed. Sally just wants to get through the day and believes it will be over by the evening."