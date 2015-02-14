But little does she realise that Rita has returned home early and is insisting that Norris, Emily and Mary join her for a birthday drink. As Rita enters the bar, how will she react when Jenny - the woman with whom she fell out with over two decades ago - wishes her many happy returns?

Speaking recently, actress Sally Ann Matthews revealed that Jenny - the daughter of notorious Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley - will face a rough ride when she arrives back. "No one's pleased to see her," she said.

You can read the full interview with Sally Ann Matthews here.

