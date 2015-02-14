Coronation Street spoilers: Rita and Jenny Bradley come face to face - first look pictures
The pair look set to have a showdown in scenes to be shown over the coming weeks
Old wounds look set to be reopened in the coming weeks when Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) realises that Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) is back in town.
Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 25 February will see Weatherfield returnee Jenny agree to for a drink at the Rovers with Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) on the understanding that Rita is away.
But little does she realise that Rita has returned home early and is insisting that Norris, Emily and Mary join her for a birthday drink. As Rita enters the bar, how will she react when Jenny - the woman with whom she fell out with over two decades ago - wishes her many happy returns?
Speaking recently, actress Sally Ann Matthews revealed that Jenny - the daughter of notorious Coronation Street villain Alan Bradley - will face a rough ride when she arrives back. "No one's pleased to see her," she said.
You can read the full interview with Sally Ann Matthews here.
