Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 29 December 2014
5-9 January: Max vanishes, Kirk and Beth prepare to marry and Michelle meets a new man
Former Hollyoaks and Casualty star James Redmond is to make his Corrie debut next week playing the new man in Michelle Connor's (Kym Marsh) life. Scenes to be shown on Monday 5 January will see Michelle meet a new client by the name of Hamish who asks her to organise his daughter's 21st birthday party.
When Hamish calls in at the Rovers and asks Michelle out for a drink, she declines. Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), though, thinks she's mad. Regretting her decision, will Michelle end up going after him?
In other news, Kirk Sutherland and Beth Tinker are to have a 1980s-style wedding. But despite Kirky dressing as Adam Ant for his big day, a question mark hangs over whether the groom will actually stand and deliver.
A case of pre-wedding nerves for Kirk is brought on by the arrival of Beth's family, who clearly think that he isn't good enough to join the rest of the Tinker clan.
And young Max disappears, causing panic among the Platts. Could drug-dealing Callum have anything to do with the boy's disappearance?