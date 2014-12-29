In other news, Kirk Sutherland and Beth Tinker are to have a 1980s-style wedding. But despite Kirky dressing as Adam Ant for his big day, a question mark hangs over whether the groom will actually stand and deliver.

A case of pre-wedding nerves for Kirk is brought on by the arrival of Beth's family, who clearly think that he isn't good enough to join the rest of the Tinker clan.

And young Max disappears, causing panic among the Platts. Could drug-dealing Callum have anything to do with the boy's disappearance?