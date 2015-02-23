Pregnant schoolgirl Faye is struck down with a bad cold. But when Anna (Debbie Rush) insists on taking her to the doctors, Faye fears that her pregnancy will be discovered.

Michelle and Liz agree that Eileen is ill suited to bar work but are wary of firing her. Michelle steels herself to sack Eileen but loses her nerve.

When Gail overhears Callum smarming the Armstrongs, she gleefully reveals that he’s a drug-dealer. Katy’s defensive as Owen and Linda reel. And pretty soon, Owen is laying down the law to Callum

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

