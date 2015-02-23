Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 23 February 2015
2-6 March: meet the real Gavin Rodwell - who is soon throwing Steph and Andy into a panic
Steph finds that the REAL Gavin Rodwell has returned from his travels, a discovery that throws her and Andy into a panic. Panicking that Gavin will find out how he’s been using his name and will kill him, Andy says he intends to tell Michael the truth.
Jenny Bradley tries to make peace with Rita, but how will she react to the olive branch that gets offered?
Pregnant schoolgirl Faye is struck down with a bad cold. But when Anna (Debbie Rush) insists on taking her to the doctors, Faye fears that her pregnancy will be discovered.
Michelle and Liz agree that Eileen is ill suited to bar work but are wary of firing her. Michelle steels herself to sack Eileen but loses her nerve.
When Gail overhears Callum smarming the Armstrongs, she gleefully reveals that he’s a drug-dealer. Katy’s defensive as Owen and Linda reel. And pretty soon, Owen is laying down the law to Callum
Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interview and spoilers.