Steve struggles to adjust to normality and, following a shift at Streetcars, he admits to Michelle how hard the day has been. Michelle’s sympathetic, realising Steve faces a long road to recovery.

And as Dev enthuses about a trip to Mumbai and how he’s looking forward to the charity work, Julie begs him not to go, admitting she’ll miss him terribly. Will Dev agree to cancel his trip? And how will Julie feel when Dev asks Mary if she’ll step in and look after the children whilst he’s away?

You can watch your 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street below: