Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 26 January 2015
2-6 February: Roy scatters Hayley's ashes, while Callum blackmails David
Callum shows David exactly how he operates when he him the police are onto him and that he needs an alibi. David’s furious but Callum makes it clear that if he doesn’t comply, he’ll reveal to Max that he’s his real Dad. Will David back up Callum’s story and lie to the police?
Roy at last feels able to move on and bids an emotional farewell to Hayley as he scatters her ashes into the boating lake. He later tells Tyrone and Chesney he’d like to resume his driving lessons as it’s what Hayley would have wanted.
Faye tells Craig she’s bunking off school again as she can’t stand the girls taunting her over her weight. Craig feels for his friend and insists he’ll spend the day with her. But when Faye is spotted in town Anna confronts her and demands answers.
And Liz reckons that what Steve needs is tough love, while Michelle thinks they should go easy on him. Who is taking the right approach?
