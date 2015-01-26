Callum shows David exactly how he operates when he him the police are onto him and that he needs an alibi. David’s furious but Callum makes it clear that if he doesn’t comply, he’ll reveal to Max that he’s his real Dad. Will David back up Callum’s story and lie to the police?

Roy at last feels able to move on and bids an emotional farewell to Hayley as he scatters her ashes into the boating lake. He later tells Tyrone and Chesney he’d like to resume his driving lessons as it’s what Hayley would have wanted.