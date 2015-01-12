Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 12 January 2015
19-23 January: a minibus crash leaves the lives of many Corrie favourites in danger
An Underworld staff outing is to end in disaster next week when the minibus they're all in crashes and flips onto its side.
Pretty soon, the vehicle is teetering dangerously on a cliff edge and Carla is having to rely on bitter enemy Tracy to get her out alive.
Steve is behind the wheel of the minibus at the time and - as the crash sends shockwaves through the street - he finally admits to Michelle that there's something seriously wrong with him. Will Michelle end up finishing things with Hamish in order to care for Steve?
And as the scene shifts to the hospital aftermath, Sinead is left fearing that she'll never walk again...
Watch below for your 60-second rundown of next week's events: