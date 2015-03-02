Coronation Street spoilers: next week's episodes in 60 seconds- 2 March 2015
9-13 March: Gavin Rodwell dies, Sean argues with Emily, while Owen is tempted by Linda's offer of a life away from Weatherfield
An unwelcome guest gatecrashes Gail's wedding when the real Gavin Rodwell shows up demanding £2500 from the bride to be or he'll tell Michael the truth. But there are further shocks later in the week when a drunk Gavin crashes his car and gets himself killed.
And with Michael now being told that his operation has been unsuccessful and that his only hope is a transplant, will Andy come clean or remain trapped in another man's life for fear of what the truth will do to his 'dad'?
Elsewhere, Linda suggests to Owen that he and the girls should move abroad with her and that they ought to give their relationship another try. Will Owen leave Weatherfield and Anna behind?
We also have Leanne becoming an unwelcome house guest when an electrical fault means that she has to move in at No 6. And Sean ends up having a row with Emily Bishop of all people when he labels her a homophobe and a bigot.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, gossip and spoilers.