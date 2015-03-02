Elsewhere, Linda suggests to Owen that he and the girls should move abroad with her and that they ought to give their relationship another try. Will Owen leave Weatherfield and Anna behind?

We also have Leanne becoming an unwelcome house guest when an electrical fault means that she has to move in at No 6. And Sean ends up having a row with Emily Bishop of all people when he labels her a homophobe and a bigot.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

