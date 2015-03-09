Aware she’s caused a rift between Billy and Sean, Emily resolves to try and put things right. In the end, she dupes Billy and Sean into meeting in the Rovers. But will they sort out their differences?

And Gail is ensnared in a web of lies and deceit when she spots Gavin's obituary in the newspaper. Despite quickly throwing it in the bin in order to leave Michael oblivious, Gail is thrown a further curveball when Michael's Aunty Barbara calls at No 8 to break the news of Gavin's death. When Barbara reveals that Gavin actually died of a heart attack, Gail’s shocked. Desperate to get Barbara out of the house, Gail hustles her out. But she freezes as she sees Michael approaching...

You can watch the 60-second rundown of all next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and gossip.