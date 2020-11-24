Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 27th - 4th December 2020.

Tim's mum Elaine is alive

On the eve of the big Metcalfe attempted murder trial, Geoff deliberately goads Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) into punching him, wrecking his son's credibility as a witness for the defence and destroying Yasmeen's hopes for justice. Tim has barely stopped kicking himself when the police reveal they've found his missing mum Elaine, who vanished months ago after being intimidated by his dastardly dad.

Visiting her in a psychiatric hospital, mother and son have a touching reunion as Tim apologises for not believing her when she told him the truth about his childhood, namely how abusive Geoff drove her away and lied she was dead. Now he's no longer a witness, can Tim persuade his fragile mother to testify against her horrible ex-husband?

More like this

Geoff and Yasmeen's trial begins

As the trial kicks off cocky Geoff predictably portrays his wife as an alcoholic with an uncontrollable temper who tried to glass him for no good reason. Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), and millions of viewers, will be trying to stop themselves leaping up from their seats and shouting: 'Liar!' The smug smile fades when lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) reveals the truth about Elaine.

By Friday it's Yasmeen's turn to take the stand, and she bravely recounts the psychological abuse and manipulation Geoff metered out for months, turning her from a strident, independent woman to a scared, unstable victim of coercion. The jury retire to ponder their verdict, and we're left with an agonising wait until Corrie's 60th anniversary week to find out her fate… Will the Prime Minister be leading another 'Free the Weatherfield One' campaign almost 25 years after Deirdre Rachid? He might be a bit busy, to be fair.

Leanne dumps Nick as she plans Oliver's funeral

Organising your own child's funeral is something no parent ever wants to face, but this is where Leanne and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) find themselves as they prepare to say a final goodbye to their tragic son. Only Steve can barely get out of bed, leaving Leanne to meet with the undertaker and manically make arrangements, hoping she keeps so busy she doesn't pause to let the horrible reality of her situation sink in.

At a memorial in Victoria Gardens to celebrate Oliver's short life, the grieving mum bristles when little Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) shows up wanting to pay respects to his brother. Angry at the reminder of the cruel, ironic hand the universe has dealt her, Leanne fumes at Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) as he comforts his long-lost (and very much alive) son, while she struggles with her loss. As she says goodbye to her little boy, lonely Lee also looks to be mourning the end of her and Nick's doomed relationship.

Ray is exposed - save our street!

No sooner has Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) signed on the dotted line for her swish new Hales Barn abode, Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) rumbles Ray's plan to destroy the street. She shares her suspicions about the sleazy silver fox with Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), who then mentions the mysterious blueprints he saw that Ray was keen for him to keep quiet about. So Abs sneaks into the bistro office and finds some incriminating paperwork…

After Sally does some digging at the council, the residents are aghast to learn Ray is behind a planning application to knock down half of Coronation Street, and has manipulated the locals into selling their properties to make it happen. Abi rallies a rebellion against Ray, starting with an ambush at the evil entrepreneur's media launch of his swanky development, while resourceful Roy Cropper (David Neilson) suggests they get the brewery building listed for its historical value to stop the bulldozers.

There's obvious shades of Corrie's 40th birthday plot that saw the cobbles at risk of being dug up, and Wilmott-Brown's 'Project Dagmar' to build flats on a flattened Albert Square in EastEnders, but it's nice to have the street itself at the heart of the imminent 60th anniversary. Keep your eye on Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), as Ray's sidekick plans to stop Abi's uprising by whatever means possible…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Oliver's death dominates in a number of Corrie households, as he had links to so many families. Let's not forget Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) has also lost a brother, which is bound to bring up painful memories for the teen who has already lost too numerous family members. Asked to do a reading at the funeral, Si feels the pressure but is comforted by kindly Shona Platt (Julia Goulding). He's so grateful he makes her a playlist. Has someone got a little crush?

Ray's wrongdoing also impacts the sweet romance between Craig and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) this week. The rookie cop is remorsefully forced to admit he knew about the Crosby creep's plan and said nothing, as he threatened to fire Ms Windass if he blabbed. Unaware of just how much Ray has used the gullible waitress as a pawn in his grim game, Craig is confused when she calls it off.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.