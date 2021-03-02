6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Will Mellor debuts as drug dealer Harvey and Peter gives Carla an ultimatum

Corrie welcomes Will Mellor to the cast this week as he takes on the role of villainous drug lord Harvey, who is set to make life hell for Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson). Jambo from Hollyoaks will be a distant memory.

Advertisement

Also, Carla Connor (Alison King) makes a big mistake that could mean the end for her and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) finds himself falling for Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 8th – 12th March 2021.

Simon threatened by drug boss Harvey

It’s hard to believe Will Mellor has never been in Corrie – apart from being an extra when he was 12, apparently. He’s such a perfect fit for the cobbles, and the universe finally rights that particular wrong this week as he joins the cast as bad boy Harvey, head of the drug dealing network Simon is caught up in.

Si’s mouthy mate Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) is swiftly despatched after bragging about ripping their boss off. Horrible Harvey approaches scared Simon and tells him he’s been promoted up the ranks after Jacob’s betrayal, and refuses to listen when his protege says he wants out of the gang. Not that simple, Simon – Harvey makes it clear he’s in too deep and warns him against turning his back on dealing when he owes him thousands. Leanne learns her son has been threatened and vows to take Harvey on herself, but when Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) ends up in hospital after taking pills Simon peddled, the net closes in further.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Peter’s ultimatum to Carla

Finding Peter slurring and sliding all over the place, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) assumes the worst and accuses his brother-in-law of being back on the booze, which he vehemently denies. Carla is having another cosy ‘business’ meeting with old flame Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace), and returns home to learn her other half is in hospital, having collapsed after a suspected booze binge.

Sensing Carla’s despair, Lucas offers to whisk her off back to Devon for a fresh start, but it turns out Peter was telling the truth – his behaviour was caused by toxins from his failing liver which made it look like he was drunk, when in fact he was stone cold sober. Hurt that Carla didn’t believe him, Peter gives his mortified missus a free pass to call it quits rather than stick with him out of pity or duty. Will Carla cut her losses or stick with her soulmate?

Tyrone fights his feelings for Alina

Anyone else think we’re heading for a full-on affair between Tyrone and Alina? And if so, what do we think? The saucy Carry On ‘Oops, there goes my towel!’ style antics when she was his lodger set up a strange frisson, which is turning into the mechanic struggling with forbidden feelings.

The pair grow closer this week when Ty comforts her over the death of her family’s pet dog back in Romania. Of all the things to bond over it’s a strange one, but Alina is grateful for the sympathy when she gets very little of it elsewhere, especially when Tyrone urges Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) to give her compassionate leave from work for her loss. Could this be the first time a dog’s demise inspires unexpected passion?

Sean is taken for a ride

Becoming a Double Glammy salesman hasn’t exactly reaped the rewards Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) hoped it would. His boxes of unsold dodgy cosmetics stored in the Underworld packing bay leak and Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment) slips over, so Sean impulsively quits his job at the factory before he’s pushed for causing the accident.

Seduced (not literally) by sharp-suited team leader Rhydian Chivers (Haydn Holden) and his posh car, Sean devotes himself to the pyramid selling scheme, refusing to listen when Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) points out it’s all a front – even when he discovers Rhydian’s motor is hired. Sean is being conned but is so desperate to provide for his son, he doesn’t realise it. Prepare for the pyramid to come crashing down.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) is upset when Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) starts to back off, fearing things are moving too fast too soon. Booking a night away backfires for Ms Alahan when Nina gently explains she’s not ready for a physical relationship, and suggests they should stick to being just good friends. Having invested so much into the fledgling romance, Asha crumbles and does something very, very silly…

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) employs her usual problem-solving technique by chucking money at it, which she discovers doesn’t work for everyone. Wanting to make amends she tells Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) he can have his wedding free of charge at one of her hotels, but Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) isn’t ready to forgive and forget and tells her future sister-in-law where she can stick it. No chance Deb’s going to be bridesmaid, then.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.