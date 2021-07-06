6 Coronation Street spoilers: Todd steals to pay off Will and Fiz gets revenge on Tyrone

Blackmail forces Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to sink even lower than usual into theft and deceit. Will his bad behaviour be exposed?

Advertisement

Todd’s actions lead Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) to be accused of a crime he didn’t commit, Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) takes revenge on Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) as she gets back on the dating scene, and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) throws Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) out on his ear for cheating with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 12th – 16th July 2021.

Todd turns criminal

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and no one is more desperate this week than Todd. His already dodgy moral compass completely gives up when he steals the collection for a homeless person’s funeral to pay off blackmailing teen tearaway Will (Ben Hackett), who could destroy Todd’s domestic bliss with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) by revealing his past sins.

When that backfires, Todd eyes an expensive heating pump is having installed in the halfway house do-gooder Billy is refurbishing as a way of affording Will’s continued silence. Nicking his engagement ring for good measure until he coughs up, Will has Todd cornered, and he steals the undertaker’s van (with a corpse still in the back), breaks into the builder’s yard, narrowly avoids getting sprung by Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) and manages to swipe the pricey pump. Then he finds the perfect fall guy to pin it on…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Paul is arrested

This whole business began when Todd used Will to frame Paul for assault to break him and Billy up, so the grim Grimshaw can’t believe his luck when his innocent love rival once again takes the fall for something he did. Having rowed with Ed over not getting paid on time, the finger points at Paul for the pump theft as a way of getting back at his boss. What are the chances?

Dragged down the station from his quiet pint in the Rovers, plastered Paul is belligerent as he’s accused of the crime he didn’t commit. Meanwhile, Todd is relieved to have got away with the robbery and thrilled at unexpectedly getting one over on his arch-enemy. Don’t be acting too cocky, Todd, you’re not out of the woods yet…

Fiz’s revenge

Buyoed by her mates to move on from cheating Tyrone and have a little fun herself, Fiz reluctantly signs up to a dating app and arranges to meet with the very keen-sounding Chris. Unfortunately, Chris turns out to be a female reporter wanting to write a salacious article on wronged women dumped by their fellas for a younger model.

Deflated Fiz sends her packing, until Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) suggests to her mate telling her side of the story might help her make sense of what she’s been through and allow her to move on. And publicly slag off Ty. Fiz can’t resist and the story riles up Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), who feels wrongly portrayed as a deliberate home-wrecker, and Tyrone who asks Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) to help write his own piece defending himself. Fiz then catches the eye of a furniture shop customer who asks her on a date, a genuine one this time. Is she getting her groove back?

Alya dumps cheating Ryan

Talking of doomed relationships, randy Ryan panics to wake up in bed with duplicitous Daisy and begs her not to tell Alya. The minxy madam can’t help herself and makes sure Alya knows where her boyfriend really spent the previous night, and Ryan is instantly single. And homeless.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) offers him a room at the Rovers and Daisy is delighted the object of her affection will be living under the same roof, though she turns on the tears when her step-mum accuses her of deliberately trying to steal the Connor hunk from Alya. Contemplating a future away from the cobbles, Ryan gets a DJ-ing job abroad and Daisy offers to go with him… But is he secretly trying to get away from the unpredictable woman who’s wrecked his life within the space of a week?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Kindly Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) comes up with a cheeky idea to help Oliver Battersby’s memorial charity fund – a naked calendar starring the men of the street! While Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) fight it out to be Mr December (the mind boggles as to what festive props will be involved – baubles? Sacks?), Curtis embarrassingly realises he’s asked 13 local lads to do the full Monty for a good cause and wonders which one of them he’ll have to let down gently…

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is pleased to be making inroads to having Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) back in his life when Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) relents and agrees to let the little boy stay the night at Victoria Court. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who’s drug dealing and police informing antics ripped the father and son apart in the first place, also breathes a sigh of relief, only for Natasha to then renege on her promise. Why the sudden change of plan from the protective parent?