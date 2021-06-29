6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd proposes and Daisy seduces Ryan

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) gets engaged to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) but a blast from the past threatens to destroy his happy ever after.

Advertisement

Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) fears Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) is hiding something when she suggests she returns to working at the factory, and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) is tempted to cheat on Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 5th – 9th July 2021.

Todd engaged and blackmailed

Paranoid that Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) is worming his way back into Billy’s affections by helping Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) get to grips with her diabetes diagnosis, territorial Todd decides to stake his claim over his holy man and spontaneously proposes. It’s all smiles for five minutes, until newly-engaged Todd finds a note warning him his lies will come out…

Paul denies all when accused of tormenting Todd, then the undertaker catches someone breaking into his flat and starts to panic. Summer later reveals she knows the identity of the would-be burglar – remember Will (Ben Hackett), the teen tearaway from the helpline Todd paid to frame Paul? He’s back and begging for a place to stay as he’s living rough. Moral Billy can’t resist the sob story, while the clock starts ticking for Todd who knows Will could expose his past lies if he doesn’t buy the lad’s silence…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sarah worries for Izzy

With shielding at an end for those who were deemed too vulnerable to go out to work during the pandemic, Carla Barlow (Alison King) tells Sarah it’s time Izzy returned to the factory in person – especially as the quality of the work she’s done at home is not up to scratch.

During a video chat, Sarah notices a man in the background at Izzy’s house but the call is swiftly ended before she can ask who he is. When Sarah then tentatively tells her employee she’s expected to come back to the factory a panicking Izzy resigns, clearly rattled at the thought of leaving the house. It’s the start of an interesting storyline that sheds light on the plight of those still at risk, but feeling the pressure to return to work. There’s more going on at home for Izzy then anyone realises…

Daisy steals Ryan from Alya

Ryan finds his eye wandering from sensible girlfriend Alya to seductive temptress Daisy, as the girls begin a battle for his affections. Two high-maintenance ladies with amazing dress sense and lovely hair fighting over you? Bet he’s going to love that.

Alya encourages her lazy fella to apply for a job at the bistro, while Daisy persuades him to think bigger and go into business with her to hire themselves out as a mobile pub-with-DJ combo. After their first gig is a hit Ryan can’t stop talking about his new professional partner, so Alya warns Daisy to keep her mitts off her man. Bad move, as this pushes Ryan closer to Daisy who plies him with booze and makes her move – can he resist her charms and stay faithful?

Gail leaves Weatherfield

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is wracked with guilt that her dalliance with dangerous drug dealers has prevented Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) from seeing his son, so she pleads mum to mum with narked Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) to let Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) have a relationship with his father.

Recovering from her heart attack, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) can’t take any more family feuding and announces she’s taking an extended trip to Thailand to get away from the squabbles, making Sam even more upset he’s losing his gran as well as his dad. Eventually Natasha relents and allows Nick back in Sam’s life, and as Gail bids a temporary goodbye she’s happy to see her clan at peace. For now…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Advertisement

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) lays down the law to Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) and urges him to tell Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby Dobbs (Macy Alabi) they’re going to have a little baby brother or sister, thanks to daddy and his special friend Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) not being able to keep their hands off each other. Ty is terrified as to how the girls will react to yet another bombshell, and we don’t blame him. We reckon Hope will take the idea of a newborn getting all the attention as well as devil child Damien did in The Omen. Watch out, Alina!

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) comes home after his liver transplant, but how are the family dynamics since Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) and Carla fell out after he refused to get tested as a potential donor for his uncle? You’d like to think it’s all been forgotten now Peter’s had the life-saving op, but this is the Barlows – they wrote the book on festering familial fights that eat away until a big row erupts. Our advice to Peter is to keep your head down and get the jigsaw out…