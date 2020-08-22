Here are your spoilers for Coronation Street between 24th - 28th August 2020.

Abi's behaviour worries Peter

Following the accident that caused Abi Franklin (Sally Carmen) to miss saying goodbye to her twins before they left the country for Australia, she appears to have fallen back into some troubling old habits. Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) got a sense that something was amiss when he visited her at the hospital and it appears that this week, his fears are confirmed.

Popping over to see her after she is released from the hospital, she quickly hides a drink before he can see it and assures him that despite her temptation, she did not steal morphine from the hospital like it seemed she was about to. But it soon turns out she was not being as honest as she claimed as once Peter leaves, she frantically searches for the morphine and sees that it has gone.

It seems there could be more pressure on the way for Abi too as not only is Carla Connor (Alison King) growing suspicious of her feelings for Peter, but Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) visits big brother Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) and she seems to be wary that all may not be well with his girlfriend.

The search for Todd begins

The long-absent Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) seemed to make contact last week, demanding money from Eileen (Sue Cleaver) in a letter intercepted by Sean Tully (Anthony Cotton) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare). Whilst they and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) set up a plan to draw Todd out, it turned out to be a dead-end - but it did encourage them to begin searching for him.

When Sean turns up no leads while searching through social media for a glimpse of him, he and Billy realise it is about time that Todd was officially reported as a missing person and they contact the Finding People charity who assure the pair that they will do all they can to help them find him. As they sit and wait for information, they soon hear the worrying news that a body has been found down at the river. Does this have anything to do with Todd?

There's a double birthday celebration

If you are a fan of PJ and Duncan, in particular, their hit song 'Let's get ready to Rumble', then do we have the storyline for you! It's a double birthday celebration this week as Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) both celebrate their 30th-birthday. Only Paul begins the week thinking the worst about his twin sister.

Suggesting they spend some time together, Paul is left worried that Gemma's depression has returned when she declines and insists she wants to spend time with quads. However, he later returns home to a surprise party and not only that, he is given a signed PJ and Duncan photo. After the two bust some moves to their biggest, and arguably only, hit, Billy arrives and has to apologise to Paul for missing the surprise celebration - assuring Paul that he was only supporting Sean in the search for Todd.

Daniel continues his obsession

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) continues his obsession with Nicky (Kimberly Hart Simpson) this week, but it seems as if Nicky is beginning to give him the brush off as she tells him she is too busy to arrange another meeting. Instead, she sets Daniel up with one of her colleagues, Cherry. Beginning a video call with her, Cherry begins to flirt and give him what she assumes he is paying for, only to be stopped in her tracks when all he wants to do is talk about his son- which soon bores Cherry who was expecting a very different kind of conversation.

Daniel realises that talking to someone else is not the same and he promptly ends the chat- taking solace in staring at a photo of Sinead. Later in the week though, Daniel bumps into Nicky in The Bistro when she is with a business associate of Ray’s and, feeling desperate for time with her, offers her double her rate for another session. How will Nicky react to Daniel's persistence, and what drama is about to unfold in the Bistro as a result?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) returns from France this week and he has some explaining to do about why he has been gone so long. Explaining to Jenny Bradley (Sally Ann Matthews) that he needed time alone to think, he soon finds himself being taken into the back room of The Rovers for a chat with Scott (Tom Roberts). What's going to be said?

Concern grows for the missing Elaine (Paula Wilcox) this week as Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) worries that she may not be back to testify as part of Yasmeen's (Shelley King) trial. She also has Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) to contend with who is urged to sell his share in Speed Daal. But will the power-hungry Geoff listen?

