Here's your spoilers for Coronation Street between 3rd - 7th August 2020.

Gary covers his tracks

All eyes are on Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) this week following the accident that put Gary in hospital. As the police start asking questions, Sarah tries to lie about how the incident happened but when the police ask why she dialled 999 prior to Gary being hit, she is caught off guard. Her problems increase when Adam (Sam Robertson) learns about the watch and his suspicions are increased - although he does later agree to back off. As for Gary, he discharges himself from the hospital and immediately sets about trying to throw people off the scent. One of the first things he does is to take back his request to increase the rent at the factory, but all that does is get people talking more. He manages to convince Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) that he was just doing a nice thing, but will everyone else be so easily convinced?

Is Elaine in danger?

It was a brave thing to do for Elaine to come out of hiding to help Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) and the thought of seeing Geoff again clearly terrifies her. But when she saw Tim again she felt compelled to approach him and tell him that she is his mother, only to be left heartbroken when he refused to believe her. Elaine meets Sally this week and the two get talking about everything with Sally urging her to give Tim time to process all he has been told. Elaine takes her words to heart and heads off to try speaking with him again but she is horrified when she finds herself being approached by Geoff. What will Geoff say to the terrified woman, and what lengths will he go to in order to make sure she is not able to interfere with his life any more than she already has?

More like this

Tim makes a choice

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is forced to make a choice this week as Geoff's (Ian Bartholemew) lies and abusive behaviour continue to slowly come to light. Things came to a head when he met Elaine (Paula Wilcox), a former flame and victim of Geoff who stunned Tim by revealing that she was his mother. But as Tim has been led to believe that his mother died when he was young, he was rattled but believed Geoff when he said she was lying. Sally (Sally Dynevor) has been aware of Geoff's true colours for some time and she makes a plea for Tim to really look at all that has been happening and realise his father is not the man he claimed to be. After hearing about an altercation between Geoff and Elaine, Tim quizzes Geoff who once again lies to keep his son on side. And it looks like it has once again worked as Tim destroys Elaine's number and tells Sally that he will stand by his dad. What will it take for Tim to see what a monster Geoff really is?

Leanne continues to struggle

Oliver being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease has rocked his family and this week sees Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) continue to struggle when she bumps into an old friend, Mandy. Mandy asks how Oliver is doing, not knowing about his diagnosis, and Leanne cannot bring herself to admit that he is sick- instead claiming that he is happy and healthy. As the conversation ends, Leanne is left feeling guilty about hiding what is wrong. With Oliver needing a specially adapted chair and a school that is set up to look after children like him, she has already been feeling the weight of recent events, will she find a way to come to terms with it all? Despite all this, Leanne does find the time to talk to Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and urge her to carry on with her plans to foster children, but will Toyah move ahead?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

Despite Adam making out to Sarah that he will back off when it comes to Gary, he cannot resist wanting to learn more when he learns about the rent not being increased at the factory. And when Sarah fails to mention it to him, he becomes more convinced that both of them are keeping secrets from him.

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) continues to struggle with the news that the twins are leaving for Australia and she is left upset when Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) says how devastated she would be to say goodbye to her children. Gemma apologises but Abi admits that while she is struggling, she knows that to have kept them would have been selfish. Will Abi come to regret her decision?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.