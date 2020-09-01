Here are your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 7th and Friday 11th September 2020.

Has time run out for Geoff?

While most have wised up to what Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) is really like, Tim (Joe Duttine) is still trying to think the best of his dad but this week, he cannot escape the harsh reality of who his father is any longer. When Sally (Sally Dynevor) learns that Geoff had CCTV set up at the house, she is determined to see what has been recorded - only Geoff catches her in the house.

Sally is able to talk herself out of the situation and she flees with the laptop but, knowing that she does not have a lot of time, calls for Tim who rushes to her aid. Telling Tim what she has done, she speaks to Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) and she agrees to help them find any footage that may have been deleted. With it looking likely that Fay will be successful, is the game finally up for Geoff, and will Tim realise that he has been wrongly defending him this whole time?

Dev has money worries

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) continues to worry about his finances this week and he realises that he may have to sell the kebab shop to get some much-needed funds. Wasting no time, he arranges for an estate agent to view the property - which instantly worries Bernie Winter (Sarah Jane Hazlegrove) and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) who fear they may be out of a job.

When they challenge Dev about what he is doing, he is apologetic but insists that the needs of his family have to be his priority. Word of the sale soon makes its way around the street with Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) worried about what the lack of income will mean for his large family. But it is not just problems with money that Dev has to contend with this week as Aadi catches Asha with Corey and quickly tells him, prompting the father and daughter to enter into a fierce argument. Will Dev's problems ever end?

David and Shona hit a roadblock

The path to true love never comes easy and for David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd) and Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding), they have had a tougher go of things than most. On the road to recovery but still missing large chunks of her memory, Shona has been developing feelings for David and this week, he leaves her in charge of Lily as a sign he trusts her.

When that does not go quite to plan, Shona fears she may have ruined things with David forever, while he confides in Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) that he is beginning to think Shona will never be the person she once was. Discovering that Shona plans to leave Weatherfield, David knows that he cannot let her go and quickly arranges a BBQ so that she can see how loved she is. Only the day is ruined somewhat when a large sinkhole suddenly appears in the back garden of the Platt house and they later learn the house is structurally unsafe. As Ray offers to put them up in the hotel, is this the perfect chance for David and Shona to grow closer?

Oliver takes a turn for the worst

Whilst preparing to take a much-needed holiday to Cornwall, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) are distracted when Oliver's alarm goes off - indicating that he is having another seizure. Knowing the drill by now, they immediately set about taking him to the hospital and face an anxious wait to see if he is OK.

Unfortunately, they soon learn that Oliver is in a bad way when they are told that not only has he been moved to intensive care, but he is now only breathing due to being on life support. Leanne tries to stay positive and convince herself that he will pull through, but Steve cannot share her optimism. Meanwhile, Nick bumps into an old face at the hospital when he sees Natasha Blakeman has returned to Weatherfield. What has brought Natasha (Rachel Leskovac) back, and how will the two ex lovers get along?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) confides in Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) that is he is worried about Nicky (Kimberly Hart Simpson) but Adam insists that she can take care of herself - still dismissing her due to her profession. But later in the week, Daniel gets a surprise when Nicky turns up unexpectedly, agreeing they can be friends. But is Daniel really going to be happy with just friendship?

While her dad has money worries, Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) has boy troubles as, despite her being smitten with Corey, she continues to find that nobody else approves. Dev makes his feelings on Corey known this week and then Asha has to hear it all over again from Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher). But will Asha heed their warnings?

