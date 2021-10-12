Coronation Street stunt week: your day-by-day guide to all the drama

Prepare for an explosive week in Coronation Street as a storm hits Weatherfield, putting lives in danger and setting off a chain of dramatic events resulting in at least one death.

Advertisement

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) tries to stop Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) murdering Seb’s killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), the Alahans are involved in a car crash, Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) breaks out of prison seeking revenge on Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), and the Platts’ sinkhole collapses trapping Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) and Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) in the sewers below!

Here is your day-by-day guide to Corrie’s big week of stunts and twists running from 18th – 22nd October 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Monday 18th October – 7.30pm, ITV

Abi grabs a gun and heads for Corey’s house with Nina in pursuit, but is shocked to find the police there. Harvey injures himself on purpose and demands he be taken to hospital as part of his escape plan, but the prison van crashes into Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) as they set off on holiday. Johnny tells Carla Connor (Alison King) he’s leaving to join Kate in Bali.

Meanwhile, as Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) organises the House of Horrors Halloween event nobody notices the sinkhole starting to give way as the storm blows in…

Monday 18th October – 8.30pm, ITV

Dev has the impossible dilemma of deciding which child to save from the wreckage, and chooses Asha just before the car explodes. Abi confronts Corey at gunpoint but the ground gives way beneath them. Jenny is stunned to learn of Johnny’s plans.

Harvey flees the crash scene and tracks down Leanne back on the street – what has he got planned? Debbie and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) panic when the power cuts out at the House of Horrors tent and realise the generator has fallen into the sinkhole!

Wednesday 20th October – 7.30pm, ITV

The area is evacuated while Abi and Corey are trapped in the Victorian sewers below, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Can Roy Cropper (David Neilson) save the day? Aadi’s life is on the line after the explosion and Jenny asks Johnny if he’s leaving because of her.

Meanwhile, vengeful Harvey ties up a terrified Leanne in the Bistro – can she escape before he kills her for putting him behind bars?

Wednesday 20th October – 8.30pm, ITV

Harvey chases after Leanne as she almost gets away before the ground swallows them up. Will they be submerged in the soggy sewers? Jenny risks everything as she searches for Johnny, and ends up putting them both at risk.

Roy peers into the sewers and tries to rescue Abi and Corey, as the storm brings gushing water that could sweep them to their deaths. Dev anxiously waits for news in hospital.

Friday 22nd October – 7.30pm, ITV

Johnny finds Jenny in the sewers and assures her they will be rescued, but how long before the water rises and drowns them? Harvey and Leanne’s fates are revealed after they fell into the sinkhole – if they survived, will the gangster still want to carry out his revenge?

Also, Aadi fights for his life and Dev breaks down at his son’s bedside. Will Roy tell the police the truth about what he witnessed?

Friday 22nd October – 8.30pm, ITV

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is horrified when Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) bravely dives down the manhole in search of Jenny and Johnny – will any of them make it out alive? Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) makes an alarming discovery when he returns to the flat, but what has happened to Leanne?

Advertisement

Finally, Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) is stunned to find out what has happened to Abi during the events of the evening, and Dev struggles with his guilt over the accident. Will life ever be the same again for the Weatherfield residents?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.