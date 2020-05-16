Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd May.

Steve and Leanne receive devastating news

It’s been a worrying time for Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) as their child, Oliver, has been experiencing seizures and the diagnosis that comes from them is a devastating blow. Poor Oliver is sedated and given numerous tests, including a brain scan and blood tests, and both sets of families do all they can to support the worried parents. The worse news is yet to come though as they are soon told by a doctor that Oliver could have mitochondrial disease, a condition that brings with it a reduced lifespan. Steve tries to remain optimistic when he learns that there are different strains of the illness that aren’t nearly as detrimental, but eventually he snaps and demands the doctor tell him whether his son will live. Leanne meanwhile confides in Toyah (Georgia Taylor) about how scared she is, whilst also having an argument with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) about how to handle the situation. Will Oliver be OK?

More trouble for the Bailey family

Coronation Street's Ed Bailey faces a new foe

The new bistro owner, Don (Philip Broadbent) has revealed his true colours when he makes disparaging, racist comments brazenly in front of the Bailey clan working on the renovations. Whilst Michael (Ryan Russel) wants to tackle the problem head-on, others aren’t so keen, and he is left dismayed that the consensus is to just let it happen. Later in the week though at the Bistro opening, Don pushes his comments too far and it’s Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) that's the one to speak out. Explaining to everyone there the racist abuse he has suffered his whole life, he makes it clear that he will never stop trying to put an end to it. Michael is delighted that his father has taken a stand and later assures baby Tianna that he will always work on making the world a better place for her.

Gemma looks to have turned a corner

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has been struggling since the birth of her quads with postnatal depression and was initially apprehensive about getting help. Thankfully, some happier scenes are coming her way as this week sees Gemma finally turn a corner. Attending a support group, she finds the courage to speak up and tells her story, open and honestly, and is pleased to hear from other parents that she is not alone in her experiences. When she tells her friends and family how much better she is feeling, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) suggests that others could be helped by hearing about her journey and that she should consider recording an online vlog. Inspired by her newfound positivity, she does just that and makes sure that she gives her thoughts on the Freshco ad campaign in the process.

Will James give up his dream?

Whilst his family are suffering racial abuse at the Bistro, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) deals with a different sort of prejudice when he is verbally assaulted on account of his sexuality. Following an altercation with a homophobic fan, James is stunned to learn that he is at risk of being put on the transfer list. Dejected, he begins to think that he should quit football as he doubts he will ever be accepted, which leads Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) to urge Ed to make things right with his son- especially after he how he just stood up against prejudice behaviour. Ed takes her words to heart and offers an apology to James for the way he treated him and makes sure he knows that he is a proud father. Is this a new beginning for Ed and James?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) has cause to believe that there is more between Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) and Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley) when he spots the two sharing a cosy breakfast. She insists he just popped over and they are just friends, but will Tyrone believe her?

David Platt (Jack Shepherd) is forced to admit that he is putting himself in danger this week and it’s Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) that he confides in. Craig tells him he needs to stop, if not for him then for his family. But will David listen?

