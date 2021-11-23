6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Speed Daal fire horror and Curtis is caught out

Lives are in danger when a fire breaks out at Speed Daal, but is Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) responsible as he tries to get himself out of debt?

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) realises Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) has been lying, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) makes Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) jealous and Max Turner (Paddy Bever) films Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) in secret.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 29th November – 3rd December 2021.

Zeedan burns down Speed Daal?

Zeedan is out of his depth with fearsome father-in-law Hashim Elamin (Vincent Ebrahim) and is forced to confess to suspicious Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) he’s laundering money through the Speed Daal books. Despite Zee begging him to keep quiet, Ryan reveals all to Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) who decides to confront Hashim. Bad move, as the threats get bigger.

Using the food van to launder the last of the loot at the street’s Christmas market backfires when the vehicle is stolen with the dirty money inside. Hashim turns up the heat on the Nazirs (literally) and orders them to burn down the restaurant and claim on the insurance to raise the readies to pay him off – if they don’t, he’ll torch the family home… When a fire breaks out at Speed Daal with someone trapped inside, has Zee really resorted to arson to get Hashim off his back?

Curtis lies to Emma

If you’re starting to suspect Curtis is secretly up to something you’re not alone – the increasing amount of furtive side-eye glances when Emma isn’t looking has alarm bells ringing across the nation. This week, Curtis insists his family aren’t invited to the wedding as they don’t get on, but when he learns Emma has reached out to them anyway he privately panics.

Curtis quakes when his dad Neville (Mark Cameron) shows up and has some explaining to do, seeing as he told his fiancée his father was dead. Quickly covering, Curtis pretends Neville is his step-dad, which his perplexed parent luckily goes along with. The plot thickens when Curtis snaps at Emma for suggesting they contact his mum to tell him how serious her son’s illness is. Why did Curtis lie about Neville? And what else is he not being honest about?

Daisy makes Daniel jealous

The Pygmalion vibe between Daniel and Daisy turns sour when she takes offence at his comment she’s uneducated. With Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) accusing her stepdaughter of being a gold-digger because of Daniel being minted thanks to his mum gifting him a huge house, Daisy decides pursuing Mr Osbourne is more trouble than its worth and throws herself at Weatherfield County player Ashley.

Jealous Daniel offloads to Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) he’s been dumped for a fit footballer, and is unhelpfully (but truthfully) told he’s best off out of it as Daisy is clearly a high-maintenance madam who will cause him nothing but trouble. But you can’t help who you fall for, and Jen realises Daniel is the one Daisy really wants and pushes her to fight for him. Have they missed the boat for romance?

Max spies on Summer

There’s another fly in the ointment for Daniel and Daisy in the shape of smitten Summer, who’s massive crush on her tutor is getting bigger by the day. When she gets a whiff of Daniel being single again, the lovestruck student creepily gives herself a glam makeover to make her look like Daisy hoping it turns his head. Unfortunately, Daniel couldn’t care less.

Meanwhile, young Max is still pining after Summer and is cock-a-hoop when she suggests he make a film of a festive event she and her mates are organising, misreading it as a sign she fancies him. The lad’s heart breaks to see Daniel giving Summer a lift from school, and her flirty behaviour makes him realise he has a rival for her affections. So he starts secretly filming them…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) temporarily moves in with Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) when his boiler goes on the blink, and is if that doesn’t put extra pressure on the relationship the arrival of his snobby mum Mimi Whittaker (Margot Lester) comes round for tea. Fiz is instantly intimidated by her boyfriend’s posh parent, who sounds like she comes from the Annie Walker school of social climbing, and with Phill’s birthday coming up prepare for the women to lock horns!

Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) is horrified to learn Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) left baby Glory home alone while she knocked back the mulled wine with Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) at the Christmas market. She threatens to report her to social services for neglecting her granddaughter, and is gobsmacked when Grace lets her guard down admits she never wanted to be a mother. Then she makes Aggie an offer that leaves her speechless…