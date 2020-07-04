Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 6th and Friday 10th July.

Will Leanne admit she needs help?

Things have been extremely difficult for both Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) since they received the heartbreaking news that young Oliver does have mitochondrial disease. Leanne, in particular, has been struggling and recent scenes have seen her begin to alienate those who care about her. This week sees everyone try to work out how to help her as she shows more signs she is struggling - including turning up to collect Oliver from Steve's at the crack of dawn after allowing him to stay the night. Toyah (Georgia Taylor) attempts to talk to her but it does not go well and Leanne soon gets angry and insists Toyah has no idea what she is going through. Eventually, she does concede that she may need help and when she gets told about a support group for people going through similar things, she agrees to go. But will it give her the help she needs?

Sally faces Geoff’s anger

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is believing Geoff's (Ian Bartholemew) version of events after Yasmeen's attack less and less as the weeks go by and this week, she decides that she needs to pay Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) a visit to hear what happened from her. She makes the choice when Alya (Sair Khan) asks her to be a witness for her Gran's defence and she knows she needs to hear more before deciding. But following the enlightening visit, Geoff soon learns what she has done and he is furious that she has gone behind his back yet again. His anger soon turns frightening and whilst he is yelling and Sally backs away in terror, Tim (Joe Duttine) arrives home and is shocked to see how bad things have become between them. Later, he hears about Sally's visit to the prison and when he questions her about it, Sally makes it known whose side she is on - as far as she is concerned, Geoff is the monster. Will Tim allow himself to realise the truth?

Gary gets a warning

Gary Windass (Mikey North) finds his killer secret at risk of being blown this week when the lies he told about Rick's disappearance come back to haunt him. Viewers know that he has been paying the school fees for Rick's daughter and whilst this has kept Rick's wife, Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) at bay, she has been growing more and more frustrated that the money is not coming in as quickly as she would like. That frustration causes her to snap and she wastes no time in heading over to see Gary and gives him an ultimatum. With the world thinking that Rick is a wanted man, rather than the dead man he actually is, she tells Gary that unless the latest instalment is with her in 24-hours, she will go to the police and drop him in it for keeping in touch with a known fugitive. How will Gary get out of this one?

Abi’s past resurfaces

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) could be on the verge of another setback this week when she gets a shock upon hearing a familiar name when a customer calls the garage. Hearing the name from Kevin (Michael Le Vell), Abi realises that the man in need of car help is none other than the adoptive father of the children she was forced to give up. Even though she eventually realised that letting them go was the right thing to do for them, she knows that seeing him will stir up old memories and so she makes an excuse not to go. Kevin ends up going instead and when he and the man get chatting, he realises who he is. What is worse is that he finds out news about the children and now he finds himself torn over whether to tell Abi or not. What has Kevin learned, and will he decide that Abi needs to know?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Roy Cropper (David Nielson) does his bit for romance this week when, after getting in the way, he convinces Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) that age should not be a factor when it comes to love. But will she take his advice and seize the day when it comes to Arthur Medwin (Paul Copley)?

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) puts the blame squarely on Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) when things turn sour with Grace (Kate Spencer) and after she gives him the brush off, he lashes out and congratulates Aggie for getting exactly what she wanted.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.