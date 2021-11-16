6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Roy is driven out of Weatherfield

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is wracked with guilt over lying to the police about Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) and her attempt to get justice for Seb and when new evidence comes to light he plans to flee the street.

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) sees Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) in a dangerous situation and wonders if she should help her, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) starts to smile again, and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) struggles when she’s released from prison.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 22nd – 26th November 2021.

Roy does a runner

Abi is alarmed when the police reveal forensics have worked out the gun that killed Natasha was used by her ex, and Seb’s dad, Tez Wyatt (Stephen Lord) in a raid a few years back. Terrified the cops will eventually link her to the firearm and the attempt on Corey’s life, Abi contacts Tez and begs him not to tell the police he sold her the pistol – and their clandestine meeting is observed by Roy.

Tez is arrested but keeps his old flame’s name out of it, and when the authorities question Mr Cropper about the night of sinkhole collapse he lies once again to protect Abi. His conscience can’t take any more so Roy signs his assets over to Nina and makes plans to leave Weatherfield, by way of penance for the part him and Abi inadvertently played in Natasha’s death. As he prepares to flee to South America, can the locals convince Royston to stay put?

Kelly attacked

Worried for Kelly’s safety, Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) contacts Laura Neelan (Kel Allen) who proves to be as useless as ever when she admits she hasn’t clapped eyes on her daughter for ages. Meanwhile, Kel continues to doss down in shop doorways and is spotted by Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) at the soup kitchen, who alerts Imran.

At rock bottom, Kelly accepts drugs from a dealer and wanders the streets in a haze where she’s spotted by a group of dodgy drunken delinquents. The gang realise she’s a vulnerable target and taunt the terrified teen, just as Nina passes by and clocks the situation. Faced with her nemesis who she partly holds responsible for Seb’s death, will Nina help Kelly or leave her to get a taste of her own medicine?

Sam turns a corner

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is at a loss as to how to connect with grieving son Sam in the wake of his mother’s death, but there’s a glimmer of hope the little lad is coming out of his shell when understanding undertaker George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) offers to lend him his old telescope. Let’s hope that goes better than last week when a stargazing playdate led to Lily Platt (Brooke Malonie) almost choking.

Sullen Sam also has his first session with the psychologist and seems to turn a corner, as he smiles for the first time in weeks when George calls round afterwards to chat all things astronomy. While Nick is pleased at Sam’s progress, he can’t help wishing he was the one to cheer his own child up. Sam’s trauma has unlocked some painful emotions from Nick’s own experience of losing a parent as a youngster – should he be getting professional help too?

Faye is out

Adjusting to life on the outside after prison isn’t easy, not only do we have Kelly spiralling into drug-induced self-loathing but Faye finds herself emotionally overwhelmed as she returns to the cobbles and bolts upstairs when greeted with a welcome home party organised by well-intentioned boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

Going back to work at the Bistro, the scene of the crime where she assaulted Ray after he tried to rape her, proves a step too far and Faye walks out on day one as she can’t cope with the bad memories. Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) suggests she take Alina’s old job at the factory, and keeps his fingers crossed his daughter can move on from being banged up…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is touched when Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) gives him a load of designer togs for Bertie and for a split second thinks the barmaid isn’t as vacuous as he thought. Then she confesses the clothes were freebies as the company saw her posing with the bubba on her socials – with Daniel cropped out of every shot – and sent her the samples thinking she was an influencer with a cute kid. Disgusted at her exploitation of his son, Dan rages at Daisy but anger turns to passion and the pair end up sleeping together! Run for the hills, Daniel…

Whoever suggested pitching snooty Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) against everywoman Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in a battle to become local councillor is a certified genius – the plot is already heaps of fun and we’re only just getting started. The rivalry escalates this week when the women hear a member of the council has resigned ahead of next spring’s elections, so their campaigns crank up earlier than expected. Then patronising Sal floats the idea of the neighbours teaming up, and Maria being her mascot. You can imagine how that goes down…