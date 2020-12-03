Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 14th - 18th December 2020.

Ray accused of rape

The return of Ray's sleazy streak makes him a much darker baddie than just the puppet master of a high end housing development. His attempted sexual assault of young Faye was one of the biggest shocks of the 60th anniversary week, but as Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) will tell you (and Michelle Connor, if Kym Marsh hadn't gone off to present daytime TV) he's got form when it comes to abhorrent treatment of women.

Flustered Faye quits working for the bistro bully, who scoffs when she accuses him of trying to rape her, though he intimidates her enough to not report him to the police. Ray's now made an enemy of Gary, who vows to overturn his plan to demolish the street, and even partner in crime Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) is having doubts about their plot. Is the net closing in on rascal Ray?

Carla goes begging to Peter

Anniversary week aftermath continues as the Barlows face the repercussions of Carla's scandalous fling, which drove betrayed Peter back to the bottle.

Begging to let her help him as he hits rock bottom, remorseful Carla pleads with Peter to put their differences aside and accept her support. No chance, says Simon Barlow (Alex Bain), who throws the cheating Ms Connor out on ear, telling her in no uncertain terms it's her fault his dad fell off the waggon…

Todd plays Paul

Toxic Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) embarks on the next phase of his plan to split up Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), so he can have his holy hunk ex back all to himself. Why nagging, patronising Billy is such a catch to the eligible men of Weatherfield is a mystery, but there's no accounting for taste.

Rather than riling up his love rival, Todd takes the two-faced approach and makes himself gullible Paul's new BFF, even suggesting he joins him as a volunteer at the helpline. As Paul gets a bit too involved with a caller, committing the cardinal sin of giving his personal number to a vulnerable lad called Will, Todd observes the situation with interest… Has he found a new way to cause trouble?

Sarah shops Gary to the cops

Gary might be reinventing himself as the hero of the hour now he's turned against Ray to defend his little sister's honour, but some residents aren't as easily fooled by his altruistic act and want to see him punished for his dastardly deeds.

Sarah has sat on the secret that her ex murdered a man and buried him in the woods for months, and this week she's so annoyed with Gazza she reports it to the authorities. Mr Windass worries when he hears the police are searching the scene of his crime, reigniting suspicion among other locals he has something to hide. Remember all that business with the watch belonging to Gary's victim, Rick Neelan? It's about to come back to haunt him.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Despite the best efforts of his evil dad, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has finally been reunited with his real mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox). Desperate to make up for lost time, he asks her to move in, leaving fragile Elaine a little overwhelmed. Suggesting they take it slowly before sharing a bathroom, we're left wondering what the future holds for the estranged mother and son. Can they put the pain and lies of the past behind them?

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) faces an awkward conversation with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), as she prepares to tell her she and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) have been accepted as foster parents just weeks after Oliver's death. Gripped with grief for her little boy, Lee assures her sister she's thrilled, but this is sure to be a difficult and emotional situation for the siblings to navigate.

