6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Peter accuses Carla of cheating and Geoff haunts Yasmeen

Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) has a rival for the affections of Carla Connor (Alison King), and reason to believe she’s been unfaithful this week – has he got the wrong end of the stick?

Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is shocked to discover the actions of dead husband Geoff could leave her homeless, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) puts young Sam Blakeman (Jacob Riordan) in grave danger, and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is taken for a ride.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 22nd – 26th February 2021.

Carla cheats on Peter with Lucas?

Lucas Kempton (Glen Wallace), Carla’s charming Irish (almost) ex, is back in Weatherfield this week, claiming his interest in Ms Connor is strictly professional. Of course it is. Peter surprises Carla with flowers at the factory and overhears her talking to Lucas about her relationship with Mr Barlow, and she’s not exactly being complimentary after their recent rocky patch.

Unaware he’s been eavesdropping, Carla unwittingly adds to Peter’s insecurity by getting bladdered with Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) to let off steam but lying she’s on an overnight business trip. Peter confronts her and asks outright if she’s having an affair, so Carla puts him straight. However, it raises uncomfortable questions about the state of their roller coaster romance – does Carla bring out the worst in her troubled other half?

Yasmeen’s debt nightmare

The true extent of gruesome Geoff’s machinations come to light when bailiffs come knocking at No.6 demanding payment for the debts racked up by the dastardly dead magician. Debts that Yas had no idea about.

Having tricked his bullied wife into signing loans taken out in her name during their toxic marriage, Geoff has the last laugh from beyond the grave as she frets about potentially losing her home. Pondering selling the community centre to raise some capital, Yasmeen then learns Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) has been left part owner of the house and Speed Daal in his dad’s will. Is this the answer to his stepmother’s financial fracas?

Simon puts Sam in danger

Simon’s descent into drug dealing continues, leading to a terrifying incident. Keen to impress gang leader Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan), Si pretends he’s Pablo Escobar on a pushbike and assures his mate he’s ready to take on bigger jobs. But when Jacob says Simon should sample the product himself, his bravado crumbles.

While taking Sam for a bike ride, Simon is called away to a ‘job’ by Jacob but absentmindedly leaves his bag of drugs behind. Curious Sam spies the lads bundling a terrified kid into the boot of a car and hurries off on his bicycle – taking Simon’s bag of cocaine. Has the Barlow bad boy put an innocent child in danger?

Leanne conned by a psychic

No wonder Simon’s going off the rails – mum Leanne is too preoccupied with trying to communicate with the spirit of dead son Oliver to notice her eldest is part of a juvenile narcotics cartel.

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) gently suggests she needs to keep an eye on the company Si is keeping, only for Lee to dismiss her sister’s concerns and invite Jeremy the psychic round to make contact with the other side. Realising she’s being conned, Leanne throws the charlatan out and breaks down to Toyah, utterly inconsolable with grief. The last thing she needs is for Simon to cause her more misery…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Offering a Streetcars cabbie to drive the hearse for Gail Rodwell’s (Helen Worth) dad’s funeral has Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) hoping she’ll get in George Shuttleworth’s (Tony Maudsley) good books. Unfortunately Tim freaks out at the sombre responsibility and Eileen is forced to step in. Disaster, predictably, ensues, which does nothing for Eileen’s careful courtship of the undertaker, but succeeds in escalating her long-running feud with Gail. Will they be scrapping on the cobbles in their dressing gowns again? Let’s hope so.

Looks like Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) was right about Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) leading Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) astray, as her wide boy brother-in-law suggests a night at the casino for old times’ sake. Ed admits his missus wouldn’t approve as his gambling habit got out of hand before and almost wrecked his marriage. Ron’s presence continues to cause problems for Ed and Aggie, and Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) wonders what scandalous skeletons are hidden at the back of the Bailey family closet. So do we…

