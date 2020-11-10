Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 16th - 20th November 2020.

Peter is attacked and hits the bottle

After another explosive row with Carla Connor (Alison King), the day goes from bad to worse for Peter when a taxi passenger turns violent and leaves the cabbie battered and bruised on the pavement. A stranger comes to his aid and innocently offers a sip of his hip flask - and shaken Peter swigs the whisky down.

When the well-meaning good samaritan comes to check on Mr Barlow later in the week Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) finds out what Peter has done and confronts her fellow recovering addict about falling off the wagon. Soon a stunned Carla is in the know and Peter hits the bottle hard, collapsing and eventually winding up in hospital. Can Peter, or his relationship with Carla, survive another relapse?

Steve fights Leanne over Oliver's future

Having made his feelings clear about Leanne planning to appeal the court's decision to withdraw Oliver's life support, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) begs her to drop the case. Lee realises her efforts will be for nothing if Steve isn't on board, but the tenacious mum has come too far to abandon her last hope now.

Meanwhile, Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) worries how Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) will handle her little brother's impending death. Proving there's more to her than ditzy smiles and cracking comic asides, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) shows how much she cares for her family with the sweet suggestion they make a memory box for Amy. Just when you think this storyline can't get any more emotional. Sorry, we've got something in our eye…

Craig rumbles Ray

Ray wants Craig to help him tighten security at the bistro after the recent robbery and asks him to meet at his office, only to find the copper casting his eye over blueprints for his secret redevelopment of Coronation Street - conveniently left on the desk for plot purposes.

Conscientious Craig wants to go public and tell the locals of the nefarious property plan, but rascal Ray threatens to scupper his career by claiming he's got contacts in the police force who could get him fired in an instant. Additionally, Ray makes Craig's gullible crush Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) a trainee manager, and makes it clear she's out on her ear too if PC Perfect blabs - and it'll be all his fault. Can Craigy bring down dastardly Ray?

Todd humiliates Paul

Ooh that Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) is a nasty one, isn't he? This week he employs a new tactic with love rival Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), but with the same end goal - to steal ex-lover Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) back.

Getting Paul secretly sacked, then publicly re-employed, at Underworld earns his trust and Todd invites himself for a few bevvys at the boys' flat. No-fun Billy gets home and is unimpressed to find Paul plastered and prancing around in his vicar's robes, egged on by you-know-who. Tension increases between the pair and Todd twirls his invisible moustache, though Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) is onto him and warns his housemate to stop his manipulative meddling. Or you'll do what, exactly?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Todd has to face the music when foster daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) returns to the street, and he's forced to explain why he abandoned her for three years shortly after agreeing to co-parent with Billy. Summer is stunned and angry to see Todd again. Not only that, she's also played by a different actress from the last time she was on screen, as Bibby replaces Matilda Freeman.

Cupid's arrows are misfiring when it comes to any attempt to reunite Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) with estranged husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson). Carla tries once again to set them up by duping the pair into meeting for lunch, though Adam is still pursuing Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu). And, like the viewers, he's starting to wonder why Carla is so preoccupied with his love life. Could his accusation she might be jealous be on the money?

