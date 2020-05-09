Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 11th and Friday 15th May.

Steve and Leanne grow concerned about Oliver

Paying a visit to a nursery school that they hope Oliver will end up attending, Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) are feeling positive about the future. That optimism doesn't last long though as later that day they are alerted that something is seriously wrong with their son. Leanne is horrified to find him in the throes of a seizure and quickly calls an ambulance. Whilst he quickly calms down, the terror of the situation weighs heavily on both parents who cling to each other for support. Unfortunately, the troubles are far from over as Oliver suffers another seizure later in the week and this is one that he doesn't come out of as easily. As his situation worsens and Oliver is placed in intensive care, Steve and Leanne are left devastated and are both terrified that they could end up losing their child. What is wrong with Oliver?

David puts himself in danger

Ever since his wife left him and filed for divorce, David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) has been spiralling and making increasingly poor decisions. Recent scenes saw David face a mugging and whilst he managed to get away unscathed, it was only by the skin of his teeth. The escape awoke something in him though and now he has a thirst for danger that this week could see him push his luck too far. Hearing about trouble occurring on the Hylda Baker estate, he sees this as a great way to find trouble and sure enough, when he gets there he spots a group of drug dealers. Recklessly jumping on their car bonnet and taunting them, the shocked gang are enraged and begin to give chase causing David to flee. But this time he is truly outnumbered and an escape won't be as easy as it was last time. Will David live to regret taking on the gang?

More like this

Gemma agrees to seek help

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) has been having a hard time since giving birth to her quads and the postnatal depression she has been suffering has been getting worse as the weeks have gone by. Despite being initially resistant to seeking help for the condition, she has been talked into giving it a go and this week she heads off to her support group to see if talking to others will help her move past her issues. Despite her nerves, Gemma ends up finding the session to be more helpful than she could have imagined, Hearing another mother talk about what she has been going through and how she has struggled to cope with having a baby as a result gives Gemma pause for thought. Knowing that she isn't alone gives her a boost and it seems that she may have just turned an important corner that could be the start of her recovery. Are happier times on the way for Gemma?

The Bailey family face prejudices

The Bailey family are shocked to be at the end of different forms of abuse this week as different prejudices come to the surface. With work underway at The Bistro, the new manager, Don, makes it clear to Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) that he isn't happy with the standard of the job completed so far. Ed and Michael Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges and Ryan Russel) quickly set about putting it right, but both are taken aback when Don makes some racist remarks to them. This turns out to not be an isolated incident when they again hear him making comments and Micheal is shocked when Ed lets it go unchallenged. Elsewhere, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) finds himself subjected to some homophobic abuse from a County fan and reacts angrily to it. He is held back by Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) but will this be the end of it or will this situation only get worse?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street...

Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) is in a horrible situation as she faces jail for her attack on Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) following all the abuse she had suffered at his hands. This week she attends her bail hearing, but will she be allowed to return to the cobbles?

Arguments in the kebab shop look set to settle down this week when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) end up finding peace over a few ciders. But will this truce last or will the pair be back to bickering before too long?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.