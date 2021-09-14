6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Norris’s funeral fight and Zeedan is beaten up

Norris Cole is laid to rest this week but there are some surprises from beyond the grave revealed at his funeral that leave his loved ones reeling!

Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) reveals the real reason he’s back in Weatherfield, Gary Windass (Mikey North) panics when Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) wants answers about her dad, and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) clashes with David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 20th– 24th September 2021.

Secrets revealed at Norris’s funeral

Following the sad news of Norris Cole’s passing, the Street legend’s loved ones gather for his funeral. From the minute Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs) spots the typo on the order of service, it’s clear this isn’t going to be your typical send-off – and all bets are off when Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) arrives dressed as Princess Leia (a callback to a memorable moment when she her and Norris dressed as Star Wars characters when entering a competition).

Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) passes round tequila in a hip flask in church, Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) gives a moving eulogy to her BFF, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) reads a letter left by the deceased in which he says how much Freda and Mary meant to him, reveals the paperboy stand outside the Kabin contains a secret, then throws his final shade by revealing Rita used to go behind Audrey’s back and get her hair dyed by rival stylist Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska). Tears, laughter and a smattering of spiteful quips among the mourners. It’s what he would’ve wanted.

Zeedan attacked

Initially grateful to have her brother back to bail out the family business to the tune of £50,000, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) turns on Zeedan when he plays the hero and accuses him of abandoning the clan while Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) was terrorised by gruesome Geoff. Zee strops off, taking his money with him, and is set upon by two thugs who leave him battered and bruised in the ginnel (sounds painful).

Zee tries to frame Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) for the attack, as payback for him cheating on Alya, but eventually has to come clean to his concerned sister and gran about who jumped him – and the real reason he’s back in Weatherfield. The Nazirs are unimpressed at what they hear, though agree to let Zeedan stay as long as he keeps out of trouble. Fat chance of that.

Kelly wants answers

Kelly is given a much-needed boost when her dad’s old sidekick Sharon Geary (Naomi Cooper-Davis) visits and reveals an anonymous donation was made to fund her case (for the good it did her), leaving the teen convinced it must’ve been from her dad. Then one of Kel’s fellow inmates reckons she heard someone bumped off the much-feared Rick Neelan, so Kelly makes a call…

Summoning Gary to the prison, Kelly asks him where her father is – he’s always maintained Rick ran away to Spain after causing the factory collapse, but us viewers know Gary murdered Rick and he’s buried in a shallow grave somewhere. Is Gazza going to own up to being the mystery benefactor and the person who did her dad in? Talk about a mixed message.

Daniel V the Platts

Daniel turned down the chance to tutor Max Turner (Paddy Bever), so David is outraged when he helps Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) with her university application and accuses the trainee teacher of favouritism. In fact he takes it one stage further by bringing up Daniel’s fling with Bethany that grew out of him coaching David’s niece, and outright accuses him of fancying Summer!

Unruly Max starts taunting Mr Osbourne at school about his love life, and when Daniel’s wallet is nicked he’s sure the toxic Turner teen is the culprit. Relations sour between Daniel and the Platts and there’s a public showdown in which David tells Mr O he’s jeopardising his career by accusing his son of something he hasn’t done. Open your eyes, David, even Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) can see Max is turning into a juvenile delinquent.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

In the throes of grief for Norris, Freda is annoyed that Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is going ahead with Aled’s cochlear implant and believes it’s a betrayal of the deaf community. This isn’t helped by Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) insensitively declaring her grandson will be ‘normal’ after the op, and in a moment of madness Freda takes Aled for a walk – and doesn’t come back. It’s a race against time for Gemma and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) to track them down otherwise Aled will miss his appointment. Freda is found but can Gemma convince her friend to let her little boy have the implant?

James Bailey (Nathan Graham) organises a family to celebrate his return to Weatherfield County but dad Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) has to pull out as he’s shattered from all the demands Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) is making to renovate the house he’s letting her live in for free. If he refuses, Grace won’t let him and Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) see granddaughter Glory again so she’s got the upper hand. But angry Aggie has had enough of Grace’s games…