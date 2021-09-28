6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nina wants Corey dead and Kevin meets Seb’s dad

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) vows to get revenge on Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) but will she break the law to get justice for Seb?

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) digs into Abi’s past as he fears she might be back on drugs, Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is forced to betray Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) again, and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) gets into trouble.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 4th – 8th October 2021.

Nina kills Corey?

Corey’s rise to football fame continues as he’s picked for the opening line-up at Weatherfield County, making Nina resent him more than ever. The grieving goth names and shames him for murdering Seb on social media, but the toxic teen turns it around and garners public support by playing the victim.

Incensed to see Corey swanning around Seb’s memorial garden laughing on his phone while driving past, Nina is overcome with rage and considers doing something extremely drastic to get revenge on Seb’s killer… Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is worried for his niece’s mental state and is relieved when she tells him she’s decided to let go of her anger and stop trying to make Corey pay. Does she really mean it?

Kevin meets Seb’s dad

Seeing how losing Seb has affected Nina makes Kevin even more fearful for Abi. Worried she may be back on drugs, concerned Kev reports her disappearance to the police and is then horrified to notice £5,000 has been withdrawn from his and Abi’s join account.

Heading to the dodgy pub on her old estate to check if any of the locals have seen his missing ex, Kevin finds Tez Wyatt (Stephen Lord), Seb’s estranged dad, who didn’t even know his son was dead. Kev doesn’t believe testy Tez when he insists Abi hasn’t been in touch, and he eventually admits to spotting her on the estate a few weeks back although they didn’t speak. But does Tez know more than he’s letting on?

Sabeen blackmails Imran

Sabeen Habeeb (Zora Bishop) knows she has her work cut out as she prepares to defend dodgy drug dealer Harvey in his appeal case, and she’ll use every dirty trick in the book – including blackmailing ex-husband Imran into crossing a line to help her, or else she’ll tell Toyah about their one-night stand.

Aware Sabeen holds all the cards, Imran squirms when she orders him to track down horrid Harvey’s auntie Sharon and persuade her to give evidence to get him released. Yes, the same Sharon that terrorised Imran’s partner’s sister and her family and tried to fleece former foster mum Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox). Hating himself, Imran gets Simon Barlow’s (Alex Bain) old burner phone Harvey gave him while he was dealing and hands it over to Sabeen. How far can Imran be pushed?

Summer’s in trouble

Goodie-two-shoes Summer stresses about applying to Oxford university and panics over writing her personal statement. She tells a rather miffed Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) she doesn’t need his help as she’s taking advice from her mentor instead, which basically means she’s copied their statement word for word and passed it off as her own.

Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) discovers her plagiarism and Summer is mortified, forcing her to come clean to disappointed Daniel who encourages her to have faith in herself and submit a statement the actually wrote. The student is buoyed by Daniel’s kindness and helps him tutor problem child Max Turner (Paddy Bevers), leaving Aadi twiddling his thumbs as his girlfriend neglects their relationship…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) overhears Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) planning a promotional tasting night at Speed Daal and plots to outdo the rival restaurant by scuppering the event. This ignites a food war between the Nazirs’ family business and the Bistro, culminating in Zeedan plonking a food van selling cut-price curries outside Debbie’s eatery to steal her customers. It’s all fun and games until Zee gets a visit from his estranged father-in-law, and soon he’s got more than curry wars to worry about.

James Bailey (Nathan Graham) receives a formal apology from the police for the shocking behaviour of PC Brody (Daniel Jillings), but it feels like a hollow victory as it doesn’t change anything. Brody then says sorry in person for racially profiling the football player and Weathie County’s PR team also express their regret in not backing him up when the incident went public. Soon, James is inspired to make something positive from the situation – what has he got planned?