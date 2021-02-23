6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne threatens Simon and Yasmeen collapses

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is stunned to learn son Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) is dealing drugs and threatens to tell the police, but will that put them both in danger?

Stressed Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) collapses as she fears she could go back to prison, while incarcerated Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) could die behind bars after making a shock decision, and Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) makes a heartfelt confession.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 1st – 5th March 2021.

Simon refuses to stop dealing drugs

Traumatised Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) blabs to dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) about the unsavoury things he saw Simon and his dodgy mate Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) doing, and Si is forced to confess to Leanne he’s dealing drugs to pay off the mounting debts his mum’s got them into.

Lee is livid but blames herself for letting things spiral as she mourned Oliver. Turning to the family for help, Carla Connor (Alison King) refuses to get fragile Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) involved but has a word with Jacob herself, telling him to leave her step-son alone. Big mistake, as it leaves Si humiliated and determined to impress Jacob even more so he can continue dealing in order to put food on the table. Leanne threatens to go to the cops as Simon brings his bad boy mate to the flat to count their drug money – can she really shop her own son?

Yasmeen rushed to hospital

Reminders of evil Geoff since the extent of the financial mess he left her in push Yasmeen to breaking point, and she collapses at home in the grip of a panic attack. Convinced she could end up back in prison, Yas is calmed by concerned Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) who get her to hospital.

After being discharged, Yasmeen takes stock and begins positive steps to banish her brutish husband’s memory for the sake of her mental health. Tim insists on transferring everything his dad left him to his stepmother, but Yasmeen only wants to keep the house and surprises everyone by offering the shares in Speed Daal to fellow Geoff survivor Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox). Can the two find closure on their ordeal together?

Johnny beaten up in prison

When Johnny clashes with another inmate he gets an unprovoked beating, leaving Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) even more worried about her husband’s physical and mental state of mind. The only thing making life behind bars bearable is Mr Connor’s hallucinations of dead son Aidan, so he’s reluctant to start taking his MS medication to curb them.

Jen despairs, while minxy Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) reckons her stepmother should ditch the deadbeat jailbird and sets her up on a date with the fella who flirted with her in the bistro a few weeks ago. Pointing out this is far from helpful, Jenny then implores her husband to take the meds – otherwise he’ll die in his cell. Will Johnny choose life?

Nina and Asha over already?

The unexpected romance between Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) and Asha is sweet, quirky and highly enjoyable. So of course the couple are already hitting the rocks – it’s a soap, what did you expect? This week, Asha is put out when she’s ditched by her girlfriend to go bat watching with her uncle Roy Cropper (David Neilson). Later on, Nina also lies she’s busy to get out of attending a surprise birthday party for Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) – is she avoiding Asha?

Explaining it’s healthy for a couple to maintain separate interests, while reassuring the teen she wants to take their romance slow and she’s not having any doubts, Nina is then taken aback when Asha admits she’s fallen in love with her. Being invited to family gatherings felt a bit full-on, so how will the gobby goth react to this big declaration?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

If you thought Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) living at No.9 was merely an amusing comedy interlude designed to embarrass Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) at the sight of a scantily-clad young woman roaming about in a towel, it appears the plot is progressing towards a something more scandalous. Ty is spending more time with his pretty former lodger as he helps her with her course work, and he’s loving every minute. Perhaps a bit too much…

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) thought his make-up selling sideline would make him millions, and allow him to provide for son Dylan to prove he wasn’t a useless dad. Now realising the pyramid scheme is far more trouble than it’s worth, and having ripped off of his friends in an attempt to get them onto his sales team, Mr Tully wants out. Only it’s not that simple. Can Sean extricate himself from the scam? And will Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) be stuck with boxes of unsold tat forever?

