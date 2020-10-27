Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 2nd - 6th November 2020.

Geoff attacks Tim and Sally as Debbie meddles

Turns out Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) was right to be suspicious of Debbie Webster, as Kev's sister's secret agenda is revealed to viewers this week. The sob story she suddenly spins that she's lost all her money doesn't wash with Abs, and when Deb starts meddling in the strained Metcalfe family dynamics all hell breaks loose - almost as if she planned it.

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) throws a party in her back garden to launch her new chiminea (of course she does) which Geoff ruins by playing loud music from next door. Encouraged by Debbie, Tim chucks a bucket of ice at his dad, antagonising Jiggle It Geoff - never a good idea. Later, Deb deliberately provokes Geoff by saying how much Tim and Sal were badmouthing him, causing the menacing magician to storm to No.4 wielding a spade about to attack his son!

More like this

Debbie then innocently remarks to Sally how hard it must be having her fiendish father-in-law as a neighbour, planting a seed for the Metcalfes to put the house up for sale to get away from Geoff! Isn't that a bit drastic? Abi thinks so. And why is Debbie so keen for Sal to move off the street? All will be revealed…

Emma is in trouble with the police

Emma is the kind of girl who'd go into a cold sweat if a library book was overdue, so you can imagine the panic she's feeling at taking a bribe from sinister Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) for Oliver Battersby's legal fees in exchange for her silence about his criminal past before he put the Rovers backroom under siege.

After the police question her about the large sum of money she suddenly contributed to her brother's cause, guilt-ridden Em confesses the truth to dad Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and word soon spreads. Struggling with the deceit, and fearing the impact on Oliver's case, Emma makes a big decision - will she hand herself in, risking repercussions?

Leanne feels betrayed

Elsewhere in the Oliver storyline, Leanne has more misery to contend with as she learns what certain members of the family really think about her gruelling crusade to save her dying son, despite the professional advice nothing more can be done.

Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) sneakily swipes the dictaphone that Wendy, Oliver's professional guardian for the court case, has been using to record official interviews with the family for her records. Lee and partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) listen intently to what their relatives have said in confidence, and out of earshot from Oliver's determined mum, which is much more honest than they are to her face. Brutally so.

Dev clashes with the twins

Now his twins are both in the thick of their difficult teenage years, Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) is experiencing whole new levels of stress and anxiety at being a single parent. And he thought Peppa Pig on a loop was painful.

The over-protective dad accuses underage Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) being pressured into sleeping with boyfriend Corey Brent (Maximus Evans), who he's still wary of following the unsavoury incident with the explicit phone snaps earlier this year. Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain), meanwhile, feels neglected as his father's attention seems to be constantly focused on his sister. The siblings are not even 15, so we've got a good few years of adolescent angst to play out. Sorry, Dev.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is still reeling from discovering Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) lied about little Tianna not being his daughter, or even hers for that matter. Dropping his mum's phone off while she's on shift at the hospital, Michael sees his ex being escorted in by police and she shouts over to him she's pregnant - for real this time. By the end of the week he's agreed to visit her in prison. Is she having his baby? And can he trust a word she says after she strung him along for all those years?

Having son Dylan Wilson (Liam McCheyne) stay with him is a mixed blessing for Sean Tully (Antony Cotton). While it's great to bond with the lad he barely sees, not being able to afford to spoil him brings it home to Sean he hasn't exactly made a roaring success of his life. Now he vows that's all about to change so he can make his boy proud…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.