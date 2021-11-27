6 Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel accused of grooming Summer

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is accused of having an affair with pupil Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) by mischievous teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever), can he convince everyone he’s innocent?

Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) spins more lies to fiancee Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell), Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar) makes a confession, and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) feels second best.

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 6th – 10th December 2021.

Max punches Daniel

Daniel is concerned when Summer almost faints at the street’s festive ice ball and catches her before she falls. Jealous Max spies from afar and films the moment, realising how incriminating the footage looks. When the tearaway teen rifles through Summer’s school bag and finds a hand-written love poem (part of Summer’s assignment), he reckons it’s proof Mr Osbourne is being inappropriate with his pupil and takes action.

Boldly accusing Daniel of sleeping with Summer, Max punches his love rival and sparks gossip across the cobbles. Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) presume the worst, and reports his flatmate to the police for grooming an impressionable schoolgirl. Daniel is forced to defend himself when mortified Summer admits her mega-crush on her innocent teacher, while Max is expelled from school for attacking a member of staff. What a mess…

Curtis tells more lies

Curtis announces he’s doing the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money in memory of Oliver, and swooning Emma wonders whether her fiance could get any more perfect. Wanting to show her support, and worried about his heart condition, she offers to do the event with him, an idea he shoots down in flames suspiciously quickly. When Curtis is supposed to be off doing the challenge, he’s actually nowhere near any peaks and is giving a talk about his illness at a golf club… Why is he lying?

Meanwhile, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) makes plans to go to university and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) confesses they might not be able to afford to help her financially, seeing as he’s promised Emma the money from the sale of his old flat for her festive wedding. Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) is not impressed and starts to resent her stepdaughter’s big day, fuelling the sense of doom as it draws closer…

Zeedan confesses

Zeedan is relieved when Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) returns his missing food van admitting she stole it as a wind-up, with the dirty cash belonging to Hashim Elamin (Vincent Ebrahim) thankfully still inside. Zee tells a twitchy Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) to sit tight and wait for the insurance money payout, while Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) assumes the Nazirs started the Speed Daal fire as a scam when she learns Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) is selling her share of the restaurant.

The police start to investigate and while Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) is taken in for questioning, vengeful Hashim shows up threatening terrified Zee and Alya – then suddenly collapses! After some gasp-inducing plot twists, Zeedan tells the cops Hashim admitted to torching Speed Daal to try and kill his son-in-law. But there’s more to the story than meets the eye…

Tyrone stands up for Fiz

The arrival of snooty Mimi Whittaker (Margot Leicester) has derailed Fiz’s new romance and she feels second best to her man’s monstrous mum, especially as Phil Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) constantly takes his poisonous parent’s side. Tyrone finds his ex feeling sorry for herself and reveals Phill has actually booked her and the girls a surprise holiday, which goes some way to perking her up.

Tensions increase between Fiz and Mimi at Phill’s birthday party, especially when Mrs Whittaker announces she’s moving to Weatherfield, so Ty intervenes. Taking Mimi to one side he orders her to stop giving Fiz a hard time and says how lucky Phill is to have her – not realising the entire conversation has been overheard! Will Ty’s interference make things worse for confused Fiz?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) is devastated when Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) has had enough of playing mum and plans to leave Glory and start a new life elsewhere. Rushing to the tram station he begs his baby mama not to abandon their little girl, but can he change her mind? Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) and Ed Bailey (Trevor Michael Georges) have some explaining to do when Michael learns the real reasons behind Grace’s decision, will they come clean to their son?

Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) struggles to keep her breakfast down during a meeting, and the client jokingly enquires if she might be pregnant. Now there’s a question. Revealing to husband Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) she might be expecting, the couple excitedly consider the prospect of becoming parents. Is there a baby Barlow-Platt on the horizon?