spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 22nd and Friday 26th June.

Carla worries for Peter

Carla Connor (Alison King) found that she could not avoid her past forever last week when she received two visitors who she spent time with in a squat while she was experiencing mental health problems. It was made clear to Carla that she owed them a lot of money for a stash of drugs they blame her for destroying and if she refused to pay up, they would tell Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) everything. Carla eventually told Peter anyway and stood her ground, demanding they leave but whilst she begins the week thinking that she has successfully got rid of them, she soon learns of the double assault when she reads a story on it and her mind immediately turns to Peter. Quizzing him on the attack, he insists that he isn't to blame for it and he can even prove where he was at the time it took place. But if Peter didn't do it, who did and why are they defending Carla?

Shona makes a move on David

It's time for Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) to return to the cobbles and this week sees her move in with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) as she attempts to begin rebuilding the life she is unable to remember. For David Platt (Jack P.Shepherd), this is hope that they may be able to reunite and when he drops around some magazines for her, he takes the opportunity to invite her out for dinner. But when she feels uncomfortable at the Bistro and makes the suggestion they head to the chippy instead, Shona pinches Roy's wallet to pay for it which harkens back to how she and David met years before. Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) later gives Shona the lowdown on her and David and after having a picture painted of great they were, Shona stuns David by inviting him to the flat and suggesting they spend the night together. How will David respond to the surprising move?

Daniel continues to see Nicky

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) showed signs that he could be ready to start moving on from his late wife last week when a night out saw him strike up a connection and head off with new face, Nicky (Kimberly Hart-Simpson). Unfortunately, something that occurred later that night has left Daniel feeling uneasy and unwilling to talk about it when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) quizzes him on what happened. It doesn't take long, however, for Daniel to find himself drawn to Nicky and he soon arranges to meet her at her hotel and ends up confiding in her about his life and how lonely he has become since losing Sinead. But what is it about Nicky that Daniel seems so keen to hide from Adam?

Oliver shows positive signs

Hope grows that Oliver may be starting to improve following the news that he has Mitochondrial disease after Tracy (Kate Ford) suggests that the family head out and spend the day at a petting zoo. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is unsure, worried that the day could be too much for her son but when they get there and she sees him laughing at the animals, she starts to feel hopeful that he could be on the mend - he seems like his old self for the first time in weeks. Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) later suggests a family holiday, feeling that some time away is the best thing for everyone but Leanne thinks it could be a step too far. Later they head to the hospital for an update on his condition, but will they get the news they have been hoping for?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street…

Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) makes a bold move this week when he tells Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) how he feels about her. Alina does later admit that she feels the same but insists they cannot take things any further. But how long will the pair be able to play by the rules?

Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) are gearing up for a fostering meeting in the hope they will be able to take young people in. But when a protest opportunity comes up, will Toyah end up putting their dream at risk?

